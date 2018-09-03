Report: Trump Admin Offered Palestinians Peace Plan Based on Confederation with Jordan

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK - JUNE 27: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets Prince William, Duke of Cambridge in the Office of the President, during his official tour of Jordan, Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories on on June 27, 2018 in Ramallah, West Bank. (Photo by Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty Images)
Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty

The Jerusalem Post reports: The United States presented Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas with a peace deal based on a confederation with Jordan, the Israeli left-wing organization Peace Now reported on Sunday.

The group publicized the possibility of a US-led confederation peace plan after it met with the PA leader in Ramallah.  Jordan immediately rejected the idea of a Palestinian-Jordanian confederation, and said the proposal was a non-starter.

Jumana Ghunaimat, spokeswoman for the Jordanian government, said Sunday that her country’s position toward the Palestinian cause remains unchanged and firm, and is based on the two-state solution, with the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders and east Jerusalem as its capital. Ghunaimat noted that Jordan’s King Abdullah II has long affirmed there is no alternative to the two-state solution.

Read more here.

.