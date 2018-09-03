The Jerusalem Post reports: The United States presented Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas with a peace deal based on a confederation with Jordan, the Israeli left-wing organization Peace Now reported on Sunday.

The group publicized the possibility of a US-led confederation peace plan after it met with the PA leader in Ramallah. Jordan immediately rejected the idea of a Palestinian-Jordanian confederation, and said the proposal was a non-starter.

Jumana Ghunaimat, spokeswoman for the Jordanian government, said Sunday that her country’s position toward the Palestinian cause remains unchanged and firm, and is based on the two-state solution, with the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders and east Jerusalem as its capital. Ghunaimat noted that Jordan’s King Abdullah II has long affirmed there is no alternative to the two-state solution.

