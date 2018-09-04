Netanyahu: Israel Seeing ‘Gradual Normalization’ with Arab World

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that closer ties between Israel and the Arab world were a silver lining of the otherwise “bad” Iran nuclear deal.

The 2015 pact was a “bad agreement in every respect except for one – it brought us closer to the Arab world on a scale that we never knew, and one of our goals is that it continues,” he said.

“Another important thing is, of course, the fact that there is a gradual normalization with leading countries in the Arab world,” Netanyahu added. The prime minister, who is also acting foreign minister, was addressing diplomats at the Foreign Ministry during an event marking the Jewish new year.

Read more here.