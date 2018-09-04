Watch: Monica Lewinsky Walks Off Stage in Jerusalem After Being Asked About Bill Clinton

A question about Bill Clinton was a question too far for former White House intern Monica Lewinsky who left a stage in Jerusalem on Monday when asked whether she still expected an apology from the former U.S. president.

The former White House intern turned anti-bullying activist tweeted that there were agreed parameters regarding the topics of her televised conversation with a well-known Israeli news anchor. Their exchange followed a speech Lewinsky gave about the perils of the internet.

The Times of Israel reports several audience members applauded her as she left the stage, pursued by the interviewer, Hadashot News’s Yonit Levi. You can see the exit below:

Imagine this: Imagine finding the way to emerge from your own wounds & humiliation after 20 years. Imagine finding the way towards an advocacy of your own. Imagine giving a brave speech far from home in front of a large crowd & —> pic.twitter.com/cxazPdK2kE — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) September 3, 2018

Lewinsky later took to Twitter to outline the reasons for her departure.

Levi’s employer, the Israeli News Company, said it did its utmost to abide by all agreements made with Lewinsky.

“The question asked was legitimate, worthy and respectful and in no way deviated from Ms. Lewinsky’s request,” said company spokesman Alon Shani to AP.

Lewinsky, who for years kept quiet about the Clinton relationship before re-emerging as a public speaker, wrote in March that their relationship “was not sexual assault” but “constituted a gross abuse of power.”

For his part, Bill Clinton seemingly dismissed a question in June as to whether or not he owed Lewinsky an apology in the era of the “#MeToo movement.”

“I apologized to everybody in the world,” Clinton replied when a question about Lewinsky was put to him by NBC News’ Craig Melvin.

“I have not talked to her,” he added when asked specifically about Lewinsky. “I never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.”

Later Clinton claimed he did not go unscathed from the Lewinsky scandal.

“Nobody believes that I got out of that for free,” he said. “I left the White House $16 million in debt.”