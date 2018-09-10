Iran Nuclear Chief: Facility Ready for Producing ‘Very Advanced’ Centrifuges

The Times of Israel reports: Iranian nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi told state media on Sunday that a facility to produce advanced centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear plant has been completed.

Salehi, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, told the official IRNA news agency that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali “Khamenei ordered us to set up and complete a very advanced hall for the construction of modern centrifuges, and this hall has now been fully equipped and set up,” according to Reuters.

Salehi said Khamenei also ordered the development of nuclear-powered ships, and that project would take 10-15 years to complete.

