Latest Palestinian Terror Threat: Burning Tires Sent on Rafts

Ynetnews reports: Hundreds of Palestinians gathered on the beach in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday where they reportedly set afloat on rafts dozens of burning tires, in an attempt to reach Israel’s maritime border.

Earlier, dozens of Palestinian boats tried to approach the border with Israel, promoting the navy forces to fire warning shots in the direction of the boats, which resulted in an immediate retreat by the Palestinians.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says 10 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire along the territory’s coast and a Palestinian cameraman in a “Press” vest was shot in the leg. Israel’s military said forces shot next to the vessels and at Palestinians on land who threw an explosive device and rolled burning tires at soldiers.

