A hotel worker who appeared in what Saudi Arabia officials described as an “offensive” video eating breakfast with a female co-worker has been arrested.
Vision of the pair carrying out their illegal act in the ultra-conservative Islamic kingdom sparked outrage on social media after it was shared on Twitter:
ان شاء الله يعاقبوه…وهي يحذروها pic.twitter.com/PrAhCQ18PF
— فواز…الحربي (@fawaz05533111) September 8, 2018
The offending 30-second footage simply shows the pair eating breakfast at a desk and waving at the camera. At one point the woman, wearing a traditional black “abaya” robe covering all but her hands and eyes, feeds the man a piece of food.
The Egyptian man was arrested by the Saudi Ministry of Labour and Social Development, who accused him of “committing several violations and taking up a post exclusively reserved for Saudis”.
Not everyone was upset at the couple. Some took to Twitter to express their surprise at the reaction of officials:
cant believe the Egyptian guy is about to get deported & lose his job because saudi men have such a fragile ego #مصري_يفطر_مع_سعوديه
— Sonia (@AnotarizeddDesi) September 9, 2018
The Arabic hashtag “an Egyptian having breakfast with a Saudi” has been used over 113,000 times on Twitter.
