The leader of Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda has called on Muslims to wage global war against the United States in a speech marking the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

In a rambling 30-minute address entitled “How do we face America?” released Tuesday, Ayman al-Zawahri sought to define the U.S. as a religious enemy of Muslims.

He cited Washington’s move of its diplomatic mission in Israel from Tel Aviv to the capital Jerusalem as evidence of that enmity.

The SITE intelligence group, which monitors media material by militants across the world, released an English transcript of the speech.

“America (is) the number one enemy of Muslims … despite of its professed secularism,” al-Zawahri said in one part of the video. the terrorist leader outlined 14 directives to fight the U.S., including an appeal for Muslim unity and jihadists to close ranks as one.

He concluded by describing Americans as “weak, humble beings like the rest of mankind” and urged Muslims to strike “on the enemy’s turf.”

Zawahiri previously released a recording on May 14, the day on which the U.S. relocated its embassy, in which he urged Muslims to carry out jihad against the U.S.

The Egyptian doctor who assumed leadership of the global terror group after its founder Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S.special forces in 2011 made his call in a video titled “Tel Aviv is Also a Land of Muslims.”

U.S. President Donald Trump “was clear and explicit, and he revealed the true face of the modern Crusade, where standing down and appeasement does not work with them, but only resistance through the call and jihad,” al-Zawahiri said, according to a transcript provided by SITE.

The terrorist leader of al-Qaeda’s “core” – the group that was responsible for carrying out the terror attacks against America on September 11, 2001 – has made other calls for a bloody revolution against U.S. interests by Muslims.

In 2015 he said young Muslims must follow in the footsteps of Boston Marathon bombers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, and the Kouachi brothers, who carried out the jihadi attack at the offices of Charlie Hebdo.