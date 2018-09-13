Report: Nearly 8,000 Acres of Land Destroyed by Palestinian Arson Terrorism

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – The number of incendiary kites and balloons being sent by Palestinians over the Gaza border and causing fires in Israel has fallen in recent weeks, enabling the Israel Nature and Parks Authority to begin assessing the ecological and financial damage to Israeli parks and nature reserves.

Authorities are also working on a plan to minimize the damage if the arson terrorism campaign resumes next summer.

The four-month arson terrorism campaign, part of the campaign of border violence orchestrated by the Hamas terrorist group that rules the Gaza Strip, has resulted in appalling damage: some 32,000 dunams (7,900 acres) of Israeli fields, parks and other lands have been reduced to ash.

Read more here.