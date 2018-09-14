Poll: One Third of Palestinians Want to Emigrate

The Algemeiner reports: A new poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research revealed that one-third of all Palestinians and one-half of Gazans want to emigrate.

“One third of the public says it wants to emigrate due to political, security, and economic conditions,” PSR states. “The percentage rises in the Gaza Strip to half and declines in the West Bank to 22%.” In another surprising result, PSR found that Palestinians believe life was better before the 1993 Oslo Accords.

“Almost three quarters (73%) said conditions today are worse than those prevailing before Oslo,” says PSR. “13% said conditions today are better; and 10% said conditions today are the same as those before Oslo.”

Read more here.