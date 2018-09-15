Three Palestinians Reportedly Killed as Hamas Restarts Violent Border Riots

Hamas Palestinian protesters use slingshots to hurl stones toward Israeli forces during clashes near the border with Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on June 8, 2018. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images)
SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty

The Times of Israel reports: Around 12,000 Palestinians participated in weekly demonstrations along the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel Friday evening. The army said rioters burned tires and hurled rocks at Israeli soldiers, who responded according to open-fire regulations.

In several incidents, grenades and bombs were hurled at the troops. Shrapnel from one pipe bomb lightly injured an IDF officer who was treated at the scene. In response the military said an aircraft and a tank struck two Hamas posts.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said three people were killed by IDF fire during the rallies, including a 14-year-old boy shot east of Jabaliya in northern Gaza. The second man was said to have been shot in the Khan Younis area in central Gaza, and the third was hit east of Bureij in central Gaza. The ministry said at least 30 people were injured, of which 11 were hit by live fire.

