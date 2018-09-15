Three Palestinians Reportedly Killed as Hamas Restarts Violent Border Riots

The Times of Israel reports: Around 12,000 Palestinians participated in weekly demonstrations along the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel Friday evening. The army said rioters burned tires and hurled rocks at Israeli soldiers, who responded according to open-fire regulations.

In several incidents, grenades and bombs were hurled at the troops. Shrapnel from one pipe bomb lightly injured an IDF officer who was treated at the scene. In response the military said an aircraft and a tank struck two Hamas posts.

Today, approx 13K Gazans rioted along the security fence with Israel – they threw rocks, 2 grenades and bombs, one injuring an IDF officer. 9 Gazans breached the fence, but were stopped before they could reach Israeli homes. Our forces struck 2 Hamas posts in Gaza in response. pic.twitter.com/vX6omAiuvy — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) September 14, 2018

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said three people were killed by IDF fire during the rallies, including a 14-year-old boy shot east of Jabaliya in northern Gaza. The second man was said to have been shot in the Khan Younis area in central Gaza, and the third was hit east of Bureij in central Gaza. The ministry said at least 30 people were injured, of which 11 were hit by live fire.

Read the full story.