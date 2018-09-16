Abbas Adviser: Trump Has ‘Poisoned Palestinian-American Relations’

The Jerusalem Post reports: The Palestinian Authority on Saturday accused US presidential adviser Jared Kushner of “ignorance,” following statements in which he said that recent US punitive measures against the Palestinians won’t hurt chances for a peace deal in the Middle East.

“The statements made by Kushner stem from ignorance of the reality of the conflict,” said PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh. “The statements are also an attempt at deception and falsification of the special history of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites. The US administration’s positions have poisoned Palestinian-American relations.”

On Friday, Kushner told The New York Times that US President Donald Trump had actually improved the chances for peace by stripping away “false realities” that surround Middle East peacemaking.

