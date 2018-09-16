American Citizen Murdered in Palestinian Terror Attack Identified

Palestinian terror attack
Twitter/via @LTCPeterLerner

Ari Fuld, a popular U.S.-born activist and outspoken Israel advocate, has been identified as the victim of a Palestinian terror attack Sunday.

AP reports the attacker arrived at the mall near a major junction in the southern West Bank, close to the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, and stabbed the Fuld before fleeing.

Video footage showed Fuld chasing his assailant and firing despite his wounds before collapsing. Other civilians shot the attacker, whom Israeli media identified as a 17-year-old from a nearby Palestinian village. His condition was unclear.

Fuld, a 40-year-old father of four who lived in the nearby settlement of Efrat, was evacuated to a hospital but was pronounced dead soon after.

Fuld was a well-known English-language internet commenter on current affairs and the weekly Torah study. He was known for his strong support for the Israeli military and the Jewish state.

Tributes to his work began flowing almost immediately:

Lior Shourka, a friend of Fuld’s, called him a “true Israeli patriot.”

AP contributed to this report

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

 

 

.