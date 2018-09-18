The Times of Israel reports: Ari Fuld, the Israeli man who was killed Sunday by a Palestinian terrorist in the West Bank, pursued his assailant after he had been fatally stabbed, stopping him from attacking a mall employee, and possibly saving her life.

Security camera footage of the shopping mall at the Gush Etzion Junction released on Monday shows Fuld, with blood pouring down his back chasing and shooting 17-year-old Khalil Jabarin.

Fuld, a resident of the nearby Efrat settlement and father of four, was rushed to a Jerusalem hospital, but was declared dead shortly after. Falafel shop worker Hila Peretz told Channel 10 news on Monday that she saw Jabarin fatally stab Fuld outside the shop a few minutes after serving the Palestinian teenager.

