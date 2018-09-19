Trump Sends ‘Warmest Greetings’ in Yom Kippur Message

President Donald Trump acknowledged the Jewish High Holiday of Yom Kippur, the traditional day of atonement, on Tuesday by wishing “warmest greetings” to all Jewish people on behalf of himself and his wife Melania.

“Melania and I send our warmest greetings to all Jewish people on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish faith,” Trump wrote in a statement.

“Yom Kippur is a day of atonement, prayer and fasting, and is the last day of the Ten Days of Repentance. Yom Kippur provides an opportunity to draw nearer to God through the practice of teshuva in accordance with the words of Leviticus: ‘For on this day shall atonement be made for you, to cleanse you; from all your sins shall ye be clean before the Lord.’”

“Melania and I pray that you are all inscribed in the Book of Life and hope this period of reflection and repentance leads to a deeper relationship with God. We send our best wishes for a meaningful Yom Kippur and a Gmar Chatima Tova,” the president concluded.

Mr. Trumps warm words come just months after he sent a personal message to Israel to mark the opening of the U.S. Embassy move from Tel Aviv to the national capital Jerusalem:

Last week Mr. Trump spoke of his “personal connection” to Judaism as he held a telephone call with American Jewish leaders to mark Rosh Hashanah — the Jewish New Year.

“I am the very proud father of a Jewish daughter, Ivanka, and my son-in-law, who I’m very proud of also — I will say that very loudly — Jared, and my several Jewish grandchildren, namely three beautiful Jewish grandchild that I love,” Trump declared.

The president also spoke glowingly about Jewish contributions to the U.S., his efforts to broker a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, the recent deportation to Germany of Nazi collaborator Jakiw Palij, and his determination to combat anti-Semitism in America.