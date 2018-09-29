IDF: Over 100 Bombs, Grenades Hurled at Israeli Soldiers During Friday Gaza Riots

As members of President Donald Trump's administration celebrated the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, deadly unrest raged on Gaza's border with Israel
AFP

The Times of Israel reports: Over 100 improvised bombs and grenades were hurled at Israeli troops during Friday’s riots at the Gaza border, the military said Saturday.

The army released footage of the violent demonstrations, which it said were the worst in two months, depicting attempts to breach and sabotage the security fence. It also said IDF forces were still engaged in the controlled detonation of unexploded bombs and grenades.

Meanwhile in Gaza Saturday funerals were held for the seven Palestinians killed in the previous day’s violence, including two teen boys.

Read the full story.

 

