Iran’s Rouhani Praises Europe for ‘Big Step’ in Helping Tehran Evade U.S. Sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini pose for a picture ahead of a joint news conference in the capital Tehran on July 28, 2015. Mogherini is in Tehran for talks on implementing this month's historic nuclear deal between Iran and the major …
BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani took the unusual step of publicly applauding the European Union (E.U.) on Wednesday for taking a “big step” in setting the mechanisms to evade new U.S. trade sanctions.

The European Union announced last week a so-called Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) could enable unhindered trade with Iran and be in place before November.

“To maintain financial and monetary relations in Iran, Europe has formed a special body… Europe has taken a big step,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

This is in direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump who announced the reimposition of his country’s sanctions on trade with Iran, signing an executive order in August to end an agreement first brokered by Barack Obama.

Since then the E.U. has been looking at ways and means to work with Iran to ensure the Trump JCPOA ban can be evaded.

Rouhani was also quoted as saying Trump was mounting pressures on Tehran for “domestic political gains.”

Meanwhile, Reuters reports the World Court ordered the United States on Wednesday to ensure that sanctions against Iran do not impact humanitarian aid or civil aviation safety.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

 

.