VIDEO: Anti-Israel Activist Linda Sarsour Says Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ‘Works For Us On the Inside’

At a rally yesterday against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Women’s March organizer and anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour introduced Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) to attendees as a politician “who works for us on the inside.”

Promoting Gillibrand, Sarsour stated (video above): “I want to introduce to you another champion, another one of our people who works for us on the inside. Someone who understands that she works for the people of this country, who’s been speaking up against sexual assault and sexual violence before there was a Brett Kavanaugh. Please give it up for the senator.”

The controversial Sarsour co-hosted the Washington, D.C. rally on Thursday outside the Supreme Court together with another anti-Israel radical and fellow Women’s March organizer, Tamika Mallory.

Gillibrand’s colleague in the Senate, Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), also spoke at Sarsour’s anti-Kavanaugh event. “I believe Christine Blasey Ford! I am angry on behalf of women who have been told to sit down and shut up one time too many!” Warren declared.

Chele Farley, Gillibrand’s Republican opponent in next month’s election, slammed the New York senator for rallying with Sarsour and Mallory despite the duo’s anti-Israel track record.

“Kirsten Gillibrand is a disgrace, she has abandoned New Yorkers, turned her back on Israel and is clearly focused on running for president in 2020,” said Farley in a campaign statement emailed to reporters.

“Gillibrand’s actions are part of a dangerous and emerging pattern where the far left of the Democratic Party, led by Kirsten Gillibrand, is becoming highly critical of Israel almost as a default position,” Farley added.

Gillibrand has other links to Sarsour. Gillibrand authored a profile of Sarsour when the extremist made Time magazine’s 100 most influential people last year.

Gillibrand hailed Sarsour and three other leaders of the anti-Trump Women’s March, which Gillibrand also headlined, as “extraordinary women.”

“These women are the suffragists of our time,” Gillibrand gushed.

Gillibrand’s office did not respond when major Jewish groups urged the New York senator to retract her praise considering Sarsour’s anti-Israel comments, including tweeting that “Nothing is creepier than Zionism.”

Sarsour also claimed one cannot be a Zionist and a feminist even though Israel is the only country in the Middle East where women have equal rights and the Islamic nations that Sarsour champions are well-known abusers of women’s most basic rights.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center attempted to appeal to Gillibrand’s sensibilities over her support for Sarsour. “I think the Jewish community in New York and across the U.S. has a lot of respect for the senator, but she may want to reevaluate the statement in Time magazine,” Cooper said. “If someone is in effect saying you have to make a choice between being a progressive woman or a Zionist, the senator, reflecting on such comments, would I hope make a different type of statement.”

“Linda Sarsour spends most of her waking hours working to delegitimize Israel and its supporters,” Daniel Mariaschin, the Executive Vice President of B’nai B’rith International, commented. “We’d ask Senator Gillibrand to recognize that you can’t compartmentalize on these things. It isn’t enough to say, ‘You know, she worked on the Women’s March, and therefore she deserves this kind of recognition.’”

Gillibrand also keynoted the October 2017 “Brooklyn Conference” at the Brooklyn Museum, which featured Sarsour as a speaker on the same day. Another speaker that day was Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, which supports the BDS movement. The main sponsor of the conference, as advertised in literature for the event, was George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. The Open Society supports scores of pro-BDS groups.

Mallory, meanwhile, was in attendance at rabid anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan’s Saviours’ Day address in March where the Nation of Islam chief used the term “that Satanic Jew,” slandered Jews as “the mother and father of apartheid,” and spread the anti-Jewish smear that “when you want something in this world, the Jew holds the door.”

In June, Mallory claimed that Israel committed a “human rights crime” when the Jewish state was established by “killing, stealing” and “taking the lives of people who were there first.”

One month earlier, Mallory visited Israel with the George Soros-funded Center for Constitutional Rights and met with supporters of the extremist Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel.

