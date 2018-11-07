The son of Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro will visit the White House next week as part of efforts to build stronger relations between the two countries, he announced on Wednesday.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, who was recently re-elected as a Federal Deputy in the city of São Paolo, will travel to Washington on November 12 on a trip organized by an “American think tank.”

“The trip I will take will form of an initial effort of rapprochement and goodwill between Brazil and the United States, two friendly nations that have been sidelined in recent years for ideological reasons,” he wrote on Twitter. “The idea came from an American think tank, which will provide more details of the agenda soon.”

A viagem que farei será parte de um esforço inicial de aproximação e boa vontade entre o Brasil e os EUA, duas nações amigas que foram afastadas nos últimos anos por motivos ideológicos. A iniciativa partiu de um think tank americano, que enviará mais detalhes da agenda em breve. — Eduardo Bolsonaro 17 (@BolsonaroSP) November 6, 2018

Although never bad, relations with the United States under Brazil’s former socialist administrations of Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva and Dilma Rousseff were never particularly close. Both leaders preferred to form close alliances with leftist allies across the continent, such as Hugo Chávez, Fidel Castro, and Evo Morales.

Bolsonaro, elected President of Brazil last week in a major shock to the country’s political establishment, has pledged to forge much closer relations with the United States. He is also likely to mirror much of Trump’s foreign policy, including pushing back on growing Chinese influence in the region, moving the Brazilian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and helping to isolate Nicolás Maduro’s socialist dictatorship in Venezuela.

Following his victory, Bolsonaro proudly wrote on Twitter that he had received a congratulatory call from Trump.

“The president of the United States just called us and wished us good luck,” he wrote. “Obviously, it was a very friendly contact.”

Recebemos há pouco ligação do Presidente dos EUA, @realDonaldTrump nos parabenizando por esta eleição histórica! Manifestamos o desejo de aproximar ainda mais estas duas grande nações e avançarmos no caminho da liberdade e da prosperidade! — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) October 29, 2018

Trump also took to Twitter to reveal their conversation, where they pledged to work together on a wide raise of issues.

"Had a very good conversation with the newly elected President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who won his race by a substantial margin," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Had a very good conversation with the newly elected President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who won his race by a substantial margin. We agreed that Brazil and the United States will work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else! Excellent call, wished him congrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

