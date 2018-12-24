Nicaraguan Police Storm TV Station, Accuse Owners of ‘Instigating Hate’

Authorities in Nicaragua stormed a television station and shut down its operations on Friday, accusing it of “instigating hatred and violence.”

Police raided the headquarters of 100% Noticias in the capital of Managua on Friday, where they arrested multiple people including the channel’s owner and director, Miguel Mora, and their news director Lucia Pineda.

Mora appeared in court on Saturday morning, where he was charged with “fostering and instigating hate and violence” in the socialist-ruled country, where widespread protests against Daniel Ortega’s regime have led to the death of 300 people and consequent crackdowns against all political dissidents.

“I demand his (physical) integrity and his release from custody because he’s innocent,” Mora’s wife Veronica Chavez, who is herself a journalist, told reporters after the incident.

"Exijo la libertad de mi esposo Miguel Mora, un hombre respetable, íntegro e inocente". #Soy100Noticias pic.twitter.com/jRU1xZzk3D — 100%NOTICIAS (@100noticiasni) December 22, 2018

“We are going to continue working because we are not committing any crimes,” she continued. “We are journalists and it’s our constitutional right, we are not criminals, we are not murderers, we are reporting what’s happening.”

Miguel Mora desde 100% Noticias sirvió al pueblo de Nicaragua a pesar de las amenazas de muerte en su contra. Nunca aceptó el chantaje que hizo el gobierno de Ortega para que callara sobre lo que ocurría en el país. pic.twitter.com/XkqR1r6Lut — 100%NOTICIAS (@100noticiasni) December 23, 2018

As police raided the building, Lucia Pineda started a live Facebook broadcast where she described the situation as it happened.