A Delaware woman is suing a Dominican Republic resort for $3 million after she claims she was beaten while she stayed there with her husband.

Tammy Lawrence-Daley, 51, of Wilmington, said she was beaten and strangled until she fell unconscious during her stay at the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana in January, the Delaware News Journal reported Thursday.

Daley is now filing a lawsuit against Majestic Resorts, the parent company of the hotel she stayed at, seeking “justice” and $3 million in compensation for “permanent, life-changing injuries,” according to a press release distributed by Daley’s lawyers Wednesday evening.

“Mrs. Lawrence-Daley and her team want Americans to know that they are being misled to believe that the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana did their job in handling this matter and that their facilities are safe,” the press release reads.

Majestic Elegance shed doubt on some of Daley’s claims back in June, saying police would be able to point out “contradictions” in this “strange and unusual case.”

Several other American tourists have died or have suffered from illness or injury after vacationing to the Dominican Republic this year.

The reports of illness and death have become so widespread that Delta Airlines recently allowed its passengers to reschedule or cancel their travel plans to the country.