Rioters Set Fire at Israeli Embassy in Mexico

Rioters in Mexico City threw Molotov cocktails at the Israeli embassy on Tuesday as international condemnation continued against Israel’s airstrike Sunday on two Hamas terrorists in Rafah, after which several dozen civilians died.

The Times of Israel reported:

Around 200 people joined the “Urgent action for Rafah” demonstration, about 30 of whom started to break down barriers preventing them from reaching the Israeli mission. Police officers deployed tear gas and threw back the stones hurled at them by rioters.

The Jerusalem Post added:

Eighteen Mexico City Police officers were wounded by Molotov cocktails and objects thrown by anti-Israel activists in a riot outside the Israeli embassy on Tuesday, law enforcement said, in protests organized in response to ongoing IDF military operations in the Hamas stronghold of Rafah. … Multiple fires were set in the area of the embassy, and five bus stations, several businesses, a police vehicle, and park benches were damaged.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it used the smallest and most precise bombs in its arsenal, and that the fires that caused the civilian deaths roughly a mile away were likely caused by a Hamas weapons stockpile detonating nearby.

Israel has been operating in Rafah for nearly a month, targeting Hamas battalions in the terrorist organization’s last major stronghold.

Tzachi Hanegbi, the head of Israel’s national security council, said Wednesday that he expects the war to continue through the end of 2024, as Israel confronts remaining terrorist cells in Gaza.

