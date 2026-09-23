Javier Milei Blasts U.N. as ‘Useless,’ ‘Arrogant Parasites’ at General Assembly

President of Argentina Javier Milei excoriated the United Nations as a “useless” organization that only serves to feed a caste of “fatally arrogant parasites” during his Wednesday speech at the U.N. General Assembly.

Wednesday marked the third time President Milei will have spoken before the U.N. General Assembly after taking office in 2023, as well as the third time he has condemned the organization after intensely torching it in 2024 and 2025.

Milei organized his new condemnation of the United Nations into three separate categories: what the U.N. “should have done but did not,” what “should not have done, but did anyway,” and comments on the United Nations’ stance on the advance of artificial intelligence. President Milei also condemned the Islamic regime of Iran over its attacks against Israel, emphasizing that Argentina is still demanding justice over the two terrorists attacks the country suffered in the 1990s from Iran through its proxy terror group, Hezbollah.

The Argentine president expanded on the first area of his criticism of the U.N. by stating that the organization was originally established under the declaration that all human beings are born free and equal, in dignity and with rights. Milei affirmed that those are “noble words, whose spirit I fully share.” However, he stated, “It is time to recognize that this sacred covenant has been broken.” This, Milei denounced, has turned the United Nations into a “useless organization that serves only to feed a caste of fatally arrogant parasites disguised as well-meaning bureaucrats.”

“Those who were supposed to guarantee collective security and human rights failed in their duty. and instead, they allowed chaos, violence, and international terrorism to prevail,” Milei said. “The so-called defenders of human rights supported bloodthirsty dictatorships and regimes that stone women to death in the streets.”

“They systematically voted against Israel, while remaining silent in the face of Islamic terrorism and the genocide of Christians in Africa,” he continued.

President Milei further emphasized his condemnation of the United Nations by accusing it of “looking the other way” when it comes to Argentina’s territorial dispute with the United Kingdom over the Falkland Islands — a nearly 200-year-old dispute that the Milei administration has recently reinvigorated amid plans for a joint Israeli-U.K. oil venture at the islands.

Milei stated that the “Malvinas cause” is not just a national cause for his country, but also “proof” of the difference between the words that come from an international institution and “the reality in which they pretend to act.”

The Argentine president referred to a five-decade-old U.N. resolution on the Falklands dispute requesting both Argentina and the U.K. not carry out unilateral actions “including the exploitation of natural resources” until the “controversy is resolved.” Milei and members of his government have invoked the resolution as one of the central justifications for their recent protests against the oil project in the Falklands.

“That is why I would like to ask a question. What is the point of a resolution if, for decades, the other party can act in a manner contrary to it, and that resolution remains unchanged in the archives, yet powerless in the face of reality?” Milei asked, calling for the United Kingdom to resume negotiations to find a “peaceful solution” to the dispute over the Falkland Islands, which are officially part of Britain’s territory.

Milei, on what he described as what the United Nations “should not have done, but did anyway,” said that the organization has created a “bureaucratic leviathan dedicated to dictating how the world’s nations and its citizens should live.”

This, Milei stressed, has created a “curious mix of anarchy and tyranny, impotence in the face of those who break the most basic rules such as bloody dictatorships and terrorists organizations — and Orwellian control and imposition on liberal democracies that do abide by the rules.”

The Argentine president listed the “2030 Agenda” as one of the things the U.N. should not have done, including its contents on economic regulation, gender agendas, environmentalism, and uncontrolled migration. Additionally, Milei mentioned the U.N.’s response to the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic as another example, accusing the U.N. of promoting policies of “forced lockdown that destroyed jobs, ruined the education of an entire generation of children, and cost the lives of million of people who died alone, without medical attention.”

These policies, the Argentine president affirmed, were a “global experiment for social control disguised as science.”

On the subject of AI, Milei stated that he shares President Donald Trump’s vision that the West must be at the forefront of the development of such technologies. Milei affirmed that AI can “transform” medicine, education, and even governance. While such scenarios “demands prudence,” Milei said, they should not be the cause of fear of AI, as fear “under no point of view must automatically turn into obedience.”

The Argentine president concluded his speech by inviting all the “free men and women of the world, the scientists, the entrepreneurs, the creators, those who dream for a land to start anew” to look southwards into Argentina — highlighting the country’s land, natural resources, and human talent.

“No nation is guaranteed a place in history; it is built generation after generation, through hard work, freedom, and the will of a people who refuse to accept that their best days are behind them,” he continued.

As is customary of Milei, the Argentine president concluded his speech by reciting his widely-famous closing words, “May God bless all the peoples of the world. May God bless the Argentine Republic. May the forces of Heaven be with us — and long live freedom, damn it!”

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.