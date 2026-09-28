Latin America’s Communists Back Each Other at U.N. amid Conservative Wave

The brutally repressive communist regimes of Cuba and Nicaragua utilized their platform at the United Nations General Assembly over the weekend to support each other — omitting the ruling communists’ responsibilities for the abject misery of their respective peoples.

Both regimes were represented by their foreign ministers. The Cuban and Nicaraguan representatives made no mention of the decades-long atrocities committed by their respective regimes on their own people — such as the brutal persecution of any form of dissent and decades of misery brought about by communism in Cuba and Nicaragua’s relentless persecution of Christianity and the elimination of the last vestiges of free elections in the country under the rule of dictator Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo.

The two ministers availed themselves of their respective speeches to pledge Cuba and Nicaragua’s support to communist China’s so-called “One-China Principle,” falsely claiming that the nation of Taiwan is a “province” of China. The officials also expressed their support for one another.

As is customary for the Cuban regime, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla dedicated much of his speech to issuing a barrage of accusations against the United States. He prefaced his speech by accusing the United States of maintaining unrealizable aspirations to impose “peace through force,” condemning what he described as the “genocidal crime of Zionism against the Palestinian people,” the “pirate attacks” against vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific, the “military aggression” against Venezuela, and the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Rodríguez Parrilla then accused the United States of “multidimensional aggression” on Cuba, claiming that the intensified pressure campaign against the rogue communists is an “energy blockade” classified by international law as an “act of war.” He also accused America of allegedly blocking humanitarian aid from reaching Cuba and “intimidating” foreign entrepreneurs into stopping investing in Cuba — investment that funds the regime’s repression of its own people.

“The United States has gone as far as to exert unsuspected pressures on sovereign governments so that they renounce the medical services they requested from us for the benefit of their respective populations and which are offered by Cuban professionals,” Rodríguez Parrilla said, referring to the efforts of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to curb the Cuban regime’s slave doctors program, another large source of funding for the rogue communists.

“Because the U.S. government is opposed to such cooperation, regardless of the impact and harm this may cause to those populations if they are deprived of free medical care, that is to say, deprived of an elemental human right,” he added.

Continuing with his accusations against the United States, the Cuban foreign minister claimed that the threat of use of military force against Cuba “persists,” affirming that it would be a major crime if the alleged actions were to materialize.

“It would cause the death of Cuban and American youths as well as huge destruction,” he affirmed. “Cuba will exercise, with utmost resolve and energy, its legitimate right to defend itself.”

“This aggression is being accompanied by a brutal media and cognitive warfare aimed against the Cuban people, U.S. citizens, and international public opinion,” he continued. “It is characterized by its gross and brazen attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Cuba, which is another international crime.”

Towards the end of his speech, Rodríguez Parrilla rejected U.S. sanctions imposed on Cuban officials and expressed support to the “victims” of such measures, which he claimed stand in “disrespect” of international law and the United Nations.

“The imposition of the unilateral will of the mightiest over other countries by means of intimidation and coercion, is dangerous and unsustainable,” he said. “The law of the jungle cannot be the future of humanity.”

The Nicaraguan communist Ortega regime, for its part, was represented by Foreign Minister Valdrack Jaentschke — who, for about five minutes, delivered a purported message of “peace.” The Nicaraguan official dedicated much of his speech to expressing his country’s support for the Cuban regime, China and its “One-China Principle”, and the “right of peace” of Russia in its “struggle against fascism,” referencing Nicaragua’s support of Russia in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Nicaraguan official also dedicated a portion of his speech to praise the anti-U.S. BRICS trade and security bloc led by China which, according to Jaentschke, is “always seeking, based on peace and security, better conditions for life, and for everyone’s right to solidarity and complementary development.”

Most notably, Jaentschke did not offer any words of support to fellow anti-U.S regimes in Iran and Venezuela, whose socialist regime is a longtime ally of the Nicaraguan communists.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.