Cuban ‘Diplomats’ Harass and Threaten Attendees at U.S.-Backed Human Rights Event at U.N.

Diplomats representing the communist dictatorship of Cuba on Monday staged an “act of repudiation” inside the United Nations headquarters in New York against anti-communist dissidents attending an event organized by the United States Mission to the U.N.

Throughout the nearly seven decades that it has been in power, the Cuban regime has extensively employed “acts of repudiation” against dissidents of the ruling communists. The tactic involves sending a group of Cuban Communist Party members and state security officials to organize a mob, issuing a barrage of insults, threats, and other intimidation tactics seeking to silence the targeted dissident. The Cuban regime similarly used the harassment tactic against Ambassador Mike Hammer, the charge d’ affaires of the U.S. embassy in Havana, this year.

On Monday, a delegation of Cuban anti-communist dissidents attended an event titled, “Cuba Libre: The Oppression that Havana Hides,” hosted by the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz. The event offered a venue for Cuban dissidents to give their testimonies on the dramatic human rights situation in Cuba and the brutal repression committed by the Castro regime against its own people. The Cuban dissident delegation included exiled former political prisoner José Daniel Ferrer, the leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), former political prisoner Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, and Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat, the coordinator of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance (ARC) and a Breitbart News contributor, among others.

The event appeared to have greatly infuriated the Castro regime, which instructed its diplomats at the U.N. to stage an act of repudiation against the anti-communist dissidents. Per Reuters, Cuban ambassador to the U.N. Ernesto Soberón Guzmán was among the regime representatives who participated in the disruption. Footage shared with Breitbart News by Gutiérrez-Boronat shows the moment the Communist diplomats are yelling at the dissidents, accusing them of being “terrorists” and calling for them to “get out of the U.N.”

“Long live the revolution,” and “down with the blockade [Cuban embargo]” are among the chants yelled by the regime’s diplomats.

Additional footage of the incident was published on social media by the Castro regime’s ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, Juan Antonio Fernández Palacios. The communist diplomat accused the dissidents of being a “gang of fraudsters, mercenaries, and terrorists, sheltered by the U.S mission to the U.N.”

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parilla took to social media to condemn the event as a “mendacious spectacle” that, according to him, had “no regard or any agenda or topic of interest” to U.N. member states, further claiming that the event lacked “respect” for U.N. conference room norms.

Throughout his post, Rodríguez Parrilla accused U.S. Ambassador Waltz of “parading” the dissidents “who have been living off the U.S. federal government budget for years with anti-Cuban conduct.” The Cuban minister accompanied his text with a video mocking Waltz.

In a separate post, Rodríguez Parilla falsely accused Gutiérrez Boronat of being a “known terrorist and scammer.” The official stated that Gutiérrez-Boronat is included in the Cuban regime’s dubious list of people and entities “linked to terrorism.”

Gutiérrez-Boronat responded to the Cuban foreign minister in a video shared with the outlet Cubanet. In the video, Gutiérrez-Boronat emphasized that it is “ridiculous” that the Cuban regime accuses him of being a terrorist when the regime rose to power by “putting bombs in cinemas and in parks.” He also stressed it is also absurd that he is accused of being a “scammer” when the Cuban regime “stole all resources, has stolen all of the energy of the people of Cuba, a regime whose movement was based in the theft of cars and assaults before rising to power.”

“This is an ignominious regime, as the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz correctly described it. This is an illegitimate regime that tries to attack those of us who truly and authentically represent a free Cuba,” he said.

The ARC coordinator described Monday as a “great day” for the Cuban freedom cause as, on that same day, Florida authorities issued an arrest warrant against Cuba’s nonagenarian communist dictator Raúl Castro on conspiracy to commit murder charges. Castro stands accused of having ordered the February 1996 murder of four Americans that formed part of Brothers to the Rescue, a humanitarian organization that conducted rescue flight operations to save Cubans who found themselves adrift at sea while trying to flee from communism. Castro was the head of Cuba’s Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) at the time of the killings.

Gutiérrez-Boronat affirmed that both the arrest warrant against Castro and the Cuba event at the U.N. represent a “hard diplomatic blow like never before” to the Cuban regime.

“So I understand the concern of the misnamed foreign minister of Cuba’s communist regime. I understand his concern about our actions and our words in support of a free Cuba,” Gutiérrez-Boronat said in the video.

Monday’s incident at the U.N. occurred roughly a week before the United Nations is expected to hold the 2026 edition of its yearly nonbinding and symbolic vote on a resolution condemning the U.S. “embargo” on Cuba.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.