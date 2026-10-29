China’s Xi Jinping Congratulates Marxist Lula on Dubious Brazil Election Win

Genocidal Chinese dictator Xi Jinping personally congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Tuesday after Brazil affirmed his victory in this year’s presidential election, extending his rule for a fourth term in office.

Lula, according to Brazilian election officials, defeated conservative rival Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro on Sunday in a closely contested race, the first round of which Bolsonaro won against expectations. In the second, runoff election, Lula obtained about 52 percent of the vote to Sen. Bolsonaro’s 48 percent, a margin of victory that apparently ultimately convinced Sen. Bolsonaro not to question the integrity of the election.

Sen. Bolsonaro nonetheless accused Lula of “abuse” of power and cast doubt on the authenticity of Lula’s victory. Of particular note was an unprecedented judicial decree issued by just one justice on the Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF), former Lula defense attorney Cristiano Zanin, declaring that polling stations should be open an extra two hours in response to alleged transportation issues in the nation’s northeast, Lula’s most loyal political base. The decree was issued after many polling stations had already shut down, denying them of the opportunity to tally more votes. The senator also accused Lula of misappropriating public funds to bolster his campaign coffers describing it as “the largest vote purchase in the history of elections in Brazil.”

The statement from Xi, and similar celebrations from the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Chinese state media, responded to Lula’s reelection as if it were uncontroversial, instead affirming China’s affinity for Lula and his socialist policies and expressing optimism for future collaborations.

“Xi said that in recent years, he and Lula have maintained close communication through various means,” the state newspaper China Daily relayed, “and have jointly guided and made new progress in the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet.”

Xi congratulated Lula and offered his “pledge” to collaborate for “all-around strategic coordination,” according to the newspaper.

“Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Brazil relations and stands ready to work with Lula to guide the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future to new heights,” the report added.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry separately celebrated the results of the election on Monday, offering a hand to expand relations with Beijing under Lula’s leadership.

“China takes note of the announcement by Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court of President Lula’s runoff victory and extends congratulations on that,” spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters. “China stands ready to work with Brazil to advance the building of the China-Brazil community with a shared future.”

The Global Times, China’s most belligerent regime-controlled newspaper in English, offered effusive commentary from regime-approved “experts” who predicted “deeper economic cooperation, sustained high-level diplomatic engagement and closer coordination within BRICS and other multilateral frameworks” in yet another Lula term. The experts celebrated the “stability and predictability” of Brazil retaining its authoritarian socialist leadership – traits that the Global Times often uses favorably to describe Chinese communism – and noted that Lula has been single-handedly responsible for dramatically expanding China’s influence in the Brazilian economy.

“Trade between Brazil and China reached a record $143.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026, reinforcing China’s position as Brazil’s largest trading partner,” the Times observed. Notably, Brazil is one of the world’s few states that has a trade surplus with China, the product of selling large amounts of soybeans and other agricultural products to Beijing. This interdependency has been expanded through the BRICS anti-American platform, which Lula helped found, and through subsequent technological and political developments. Brazil, for example, became the world’s top consumer of low-cost Chinese electric vehicles this year, while Chinese imports of Brazilian oil skyrocketed as Brasilia presented itself as an alternative to Middle Eastern markets affected by obstructions of the Strait of Hormuz.

As part of BRICS, Lula has repeatedly championed the world moving away from the use of the U.S. dollar, potentially creating an alternative BRICS currency. That idea has largely faded after President Donald Trump threatened to tariff states attempting to hurt the value of the dollar.

“The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER,” Trump wrote in a social media post in November 2024, shortly after winning a second term in office. “We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy.”

Lula has nonetheless pursued the use of other currencies, such as the Chinese yuan, for bilateral trade not involving America. Including BRICS, the Chinese regime experts predicted that Lula would expand cooperation with communist China in other venues such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, and “global debt restructuring and international climate negotiations.”