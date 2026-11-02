Fidel Castro’s ‘Influencer’ Grandson Says ‘Darkness’ Has Taken Over Cuba in Bizarre Halloween Video

Sandro Castro, grandson of late Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro, published a video over the weekend marking the American Halloween holiday and affirming that “darkness” has taken over Cuba, referring to the recurring, near-endless blackouts that plague the island nation.

The younger Castro, using an audio snippet of his grandfather, claimed in the video that “the dead rise again” on Halloween.

Sandro Castro is often described as one of the more eccentric members of the Castro dynasty, as well as the communist family’s self-described “digital content creator” and “filmmaker.” Like other members of his family, Sandro has lived a life full of lavish excesses that heavily contrasts with the suffering of the Cuban people, who have endured nearly seven continued decades of communist Castro rule that have plunged the nation to the brink of complete ruin.

Despite the extensive public evidence suggesting otherwise, Castro has repeatedly claimed that his upbringing in the Castro family does not confer him any kind of special privilege in Cuba.

Officially, Sandro Castro is the owner of EFE, a bar in Havana’s Vedado neighborhood that caters to regime elite. As a “content creator,” a significant portion of the “sketches” published by Castro over the past years involve “comedic” situations featuring mild criticism of his communist regime — with Castro often referring to Cuba as Apagonia (“Blackoutgonia”) over the recurring blackouts that take place every day in the communism-ruined nation. Other “comedic” videos published by Castro over the past year have contained criticism of President Donald Trump for the deportation of illegal migrants from U.S. territory and parody portrayals of Trump seeking to do “business” with him.

In his latest Halloween-themed video, Castro is seen dressed as a “vampire” that uses an old cell phone to call an unknown man. In the “call” Castro says in an eerie voice, “You know that the [distribution] transformer won’t come back to life, and the SEN [Cuban power grid] won’t return either. Darkness took hold of Apagonia. Terror has arrived.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandro Castro (@sandro_castrox)

“Vampires with hepatitis are after you, and with dengue, too,” Castro said, in an apparent reference to the growing number of hepatitis and dengue cases across Cuba.

“And forget about water, unless you become a meteorologist and it happens to be raining,” he continued, referring to the critical shortages of running water in Cuba.

The cringe-inducing video continues with Castro affirming, “Remember that today the dead rise again, and voices from the afterlife begin to be heard,” before an audio snippet from a May 2000 speech by Fidel Castro is heard saying, “It means changing everything that needs to be changed.”

The video concludes with the other man seen in the video saying, “How scary,” before hanging up the phone.

Sandro Castro, in spite of his criticism of the situation in Cuba, which often features “comedic” and obscene “performances,” appears to be exempt from the brutal punishment that his family’s rule inflicts on Cuban dissidents and regular citizens. Cuba-focused outlets reported on Sunday that prosecutors in Bayamó, Granma, are seeking up to five-year prison sentences for a group of nine Cubans who peacefully protested in May 2025 and demanded food and power for their communities.

Martí Noticias pointed out that the May 2025 protest occurred during one of the numerous blackouts that have taken place in Cuba over the past decades. The communist prosecutors are accusing the Cubans of contempt, public disorder, incitement to commit crimes, and resistance for peacefully protesting on that day.

The younger Castro’s luxurious lifestyle was mentioned by U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz last week as he presented an extensively documented exposé on the corruption of the ruling Castro family. Cuban “diplomats” at the U.N., led by the communist regime’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, responded to Waltz’s speech by staging a mob scene using a tactic known in Cuba as an “act of repudiation,” a form of attack used by the ruling Cuban communists to shame and intimidate dissidents.

The situation led to the expelling of Cuban “diplomat” Richard Tur from U.S. territory. Footage shared by Waltz showed Tur attacking the ambassador’s spokesman J.P. Freire and attempting to snatch Freire’s phone out of his hand.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.