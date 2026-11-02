Flávio Bolsonaro Says ‘No Regrets’ in Latest Statement After Leaving Brazil

Brazilian Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro on Sunday published a statement claiming that a persecution campaign against him is what prompted his departure from Brazil.

Bolsonaro affirmed in the text that he has “absolutely no regrets” for having run for president, asserting that he will begin speaking with outlets in the coming days.

Sen. Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, arrived in the United States with his wife and two daughters last week. Their departure occurred just days after Sen. Bolsonaro lost to incumbent socialist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the October 25 runoff presidential election.

Bolsonaro, who had defeated Lula in the first round of voting, initially affirmed that he would challenge the results of the runoff, citing an unprecedented and controversial situation that occurred on that day when Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF) Justice Cristiano Zanin — who once served as Lula’s personal defense attorney — ordered voting stations to stay open for an additional two hours some stations had already closed.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro published a new Portuguese-language statement on social media denouncing being the target of a persecution campaign. He also stated that he is “not leaving Brazil,” but rather, “fighting for Brazil,” paraphrasing an assertion in a letter issued shortly after his arrival in the United States. In the text, Bolsonaro denounced a court order “with injunctive relief against me, based on lies” was allegedly issued minutes after the runoff election results were announced.

Twelve hours later, “right on the street,” he was served with summons — which, according to Bolsonaro, marked the start of the persecution against him. According to reports, STF Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered hours after the runoff election that Bolsonaro had to relinquish his passports, banning him from leaving Brazil.

Per the reports, Bolsonaro received the order to submit his passports to the Brazilian Federal Police (PF) right as he was coming out of visiting his father Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year prison sentence for alleged “crimes against democracy” under strict house arrest at his home in Brasília.

“All of this took place under the tearful gaze of a father, with underlying health conditions, who has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison without having committed any crime, and who is already suffering from the distance from another son he hasn’t seen in over a year and a half due to the illegal and arbitrary persecution he, too, is enduring,” Bolsonaro said in the statement.

“This is not democracy, and it is far from being a fair and impartial judicial process,” he continued.

Justice de Moraes reportedly argued that the measures barring Bolsonaro from leaving Brazil were related to an investigation into corruption allegations against the Brazilian senator and his friend, attorney Willer Tomaz, both of whom have denied any wrongdoing. Additionally, Sen. Bolsonaro is involved in an investigation into allegations of irregularities in the financing of Dark Horse, a film about Jair Bolsonaro. Flávio Bolsonaro also stands accused in a defamation lawsuit for referring to President Lula as “corrupt.” Lula, who will begin a fourth presidential term in January, was convicted in 2017 of corruption — however, the STF overturned his conviction on procedural grounds, which allowed Lula to run for president again in 2022, narrowly defeating Jair Bolsonaro.

Flávio Bolsonaro continued his statement by affirming that he is at least in a country where he can freely express his opinion and will not be targeted by a judge “who woke up wanting to do harm and sent his police to my house to rummage through my daughters’ underwear.”

“I ran for president up against an entire system that wants things to stay the way they are in Brazil: great for them, but much worse for you. I have absolutely no regrets about anything I’ve done,” Bolsonaro said in the letter before citing an August 2016 quote allegedly attributed to STF Justice Cristiano Zanin that reads, “There is not effective remedy in Brazil to put and end to human rights violations.”

The senator prefaced his denunciation by stating that he has been approached by several outlets over the past week, including Rede Globo, which invited him for an exclusive interview. Bolsonaro said that he accepted the interview on the condition that it aired “in its entirety, uncut, and with no off-limit topics.” According to Bolsonaro, the outlet did not accept his conditions.

“By all accounts, this Sunday’s episode of Fantástico will air a lengthy report about me, without giving me the right of reply. If Brazil’s largest media conglomerate is AFRAID, it has absolutely no moral standing to judge me or attempt to destroy my reputation,” the statement reading part.

As Flávio Bolsonaro stated, Globonews’ show Fantastico aired a new episode on Sunday night disclosing alleged “exclusive” details behind Bolsonaro’s entry to Argentina through the border with Brazil.

Bolsonaro affirmed in his statement that he will be speaking to major national and international outlets over the next days, stressing, “no cuts, no censorship. Anyone who wants to listen will hear what no one else can say while in Brazil.”

Flávio Bolsonaro’s Sunday statement came hours after the Brazilian senator published a roughly 17 minute-long video on Friday at his official Instagram account. Throughout the video, Bolsonaro asserted that he decided to depart from Brazil with his family without informing others arguing that, if others had known, the chances of the plan going wrong “would have been higher.”

“So, seriously, don’t point fingers at anyone,” Bolsonaro said in the video. “Don’t point fingers at anyone, no one is responsible for what happened regarding my departure, I’m telling you.”

On Monday morning, Flávio Bolsonaro affirmed in a new post, “I did what I thought was right, necessary, and with a lot of faith, which remains unshakable! I feel it’s not over yet! May God Bless us!”

Bolsonaro issued the post as a quote on a separate message from one of his younger brothers, Senator-elect Carlos Bolsonaro.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.