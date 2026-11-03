Flávio Bolsonaro Gives Interview from Miami, Declaring Himself ‘Calm and Confident’

Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro affirmed to the Brazilian outlet Jovem Pan that he remains “calm and confident” following his departure from Brazil and arrival in the United States, the outlet revealed on Monday.

Jovem Pan briefly spoke with Bolsonaro in Florida on Sunday, in what the Brazilian outlet described as the first remarks that the Brazilian senator has given to Brazilian outlets following his arrival in the United States last week. Jovem Pan correspondent Eliseu Caetano detailed that he spoke with Bolsonaro after the senator and his family attended a service at the Celeiro Flórida Casa de Oração, a Christian Evangelical church in Florida. His brother, exiled former Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, was also present in the Florida church service.

The outlet pointed out that the faithful gathered on that day respected the religious moment of the Bolsonaros and did not approach them for conversations or requests for photos throughout the roughly three-hour event. The church published a photo of the Bolsonaro family after the service on its official Instagram account.

Speaking in private with Jovem Pan after the religious service, Bolsonaro reportedly said he is “calm and confident” about the political work he intends to begin in the United States. The senator reiterated his belief in Brazil and its institutions, affirming that “democracy will return to the country.”

Jovem Pan pointed out that Bolsonaro spoke without “setting any pre-conditions” for the conversation — however, some statements were “authorized for publication,” while others were instead shared on condition of confidentiality. The senator nevertheless expressed to Jovem Pan his willingness to speak with the press, rejecting recent claims that he allegedly “refused” to participate in an interview with Brazil’s Rede Globo.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro published a statement claiming that a persecution campaign against him prompted his departure from Brazil. In the statement, the Brazilian senator affirmed that Rede Globo approached him for an exclusive interview, which Bolsonaro allegedly accepted, but on the condition that it aired unedited. According to Bolsonaro, Rede Globo did not accept his conditions.

Bolsonaro told Jovem Pan that his intention is to give live interviews or interviews that are released in their entirety, without edits — a move that, he affirmed, would prevent his statements from being taken out of context. However, the Brazilian senator reportedly affirmed that he first plans to wait until after the November 3 U.S. midterm elections before carrying out any media engagements so as to not “interfere” in the final chapter of the races or divert attention from voting.

Per Jovem Pan, Bolsonaro disclosed that he expects to decide later this week how his first interview in the U.S. will take place. The senator reportedly asserted that his “initial plan” is to speak first with an international outlet and then with a Brazilian television network — however, he did not disclose any outlet names or dates for the prospective interviews.

Flávio Bolsonaro, alongside his wife Fernanda Antunes Figueira Bolsonaro and two minor daughters, departed from Brazil and legally crossed the border into neighboring Argentina during the late night hours of October 27, as confirmed by Argentine migration authorities. Moments later, the Bolsonaros reportedly boarded a Gulfstream G400 registered to Argentine company Baires Fly S.A. that flew towards Guayaquil, Ecuador, before the plane arrived at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Florida on the morning hours of October 28.

Bolsonaro’s departure from Brazil occurred days after he lost the October 25 presidential runoff election to incumbent socialist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Hours after the election was called, Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF) Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered that Bolsonaro had to relinquish all his passports and banned him from leaving Brazil.

De Moraes, a justice involved in a long list of controversies and known for his years-long persecution of conservative voices in Brazil, reportedly justified the measure on the grounds that it is related to an ongoing investigation into corruption allegations involving Flávio Bolsonaro and Brazilian attorney Willer Tomaz, a friend of the Brazilian senator. Both Bolsonaro and Tomaz have rejected the allegations against them.

Jovem Pan also revealed on Monday that it spoke with Eduardo Bolsonaro after the Sunday church service. The former Congressman, who requested political asylum in the U.S. in 2025, reportedly confirmed to the outlet that he will participate at an event of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) scheduled for this week.

The outlet detailed that Flávio Bolsonaro “remained calm” throughout the church service, while his wife Fernanda appeared “quite moved and cried at various points.”

“She stayed close to her husband, either hugging him or holding his hand. In footage captured by the news crew, the senator is seen wiping away his wife’s tears,” Jovem Pan wrote.

During the service, Evangelical Pastors Maurício Fernandes and Alice Fernandes addressed Bolsonaro and, in a religious reflection, stated, “Those who are with Jesus never lose, and that even a loss on this earth can be a gain through faith.”

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.