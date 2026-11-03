Venezuelan Socialists Begin Christmas Season in November

The Venezuelan socialist regime over the weekend kicked off its “Christmas” season, upholding the atypical tradition started by deposed dictator Nicolás Maduro over a decade ago.

For years, Venezuelans have been unable to observe a traditional Christmas Advent period, a four-week period every December beginning four Sundays before Christmas to commemorate and celebrate the arrival of Jesus Christ on Earth on Christmas Day. Months after he began his rule in 2013, Maduro unilaterally altered the start of Christmas in Venezuela as he saw fit, often moving it to November or even October — several weeks before the actual start of Advent.

Following Maduro’s arrest by U.S. forces on January 3, Venezuelans started their first October in years without a regime-mandated “Christmas” season. However, days later, “Acting President” Delcy Rodríguez announced that Christmas in Venezuela would “begin” on Sunday, November 1.

Rodríguez presided over the regime’s official start of Christmas at Caracas’ Paseo Los Próceres (“Walkway of the Heroes”) monument, leading a countdown to light up Christmas light fixtures and the “Avila Cross,” a Christian Cross-shaped structure built in 1963 by American engineer Ottomar Pfersdorff at the slopes of the Ávila National Park that is traditionally lit up to mark the start of Christmas season in Caracas. The Venezuelan socialist regime refers to it as the “Warairarepano Cross” after it “decolonized” it and renamed Mountain El Ávila to its indigenous name of Warairarepano during Hugo Chávez’s rule.

“Well, this year, 2026, as you know, Venezuela has been shaken by painful times, but November 1st has arrived and the whole country is lighting up for Christmas, but most importantly, the embrace we’re going to share,” Rodríguez says in the video. “An embrace of solidarity, an embrace to heal wounds, an embrace to reconnect with friends and family.”

The “acting president” affirmed in October that bringing forward the Christmas season in November aimed to “boost” economic activity and stimulating sales in Venezuela, a country whose economy has been left greatly impacted after the collapse of socialism under the Maduro era of the regime. Per the regime-funded, left-wing propaganda network Telesur, Rodríguez also claimed at the time that the measure would yield benefits to Venezuela’s tourism, gastronomic, entertainment, and local entrepreneurship sectors.

“With the official start of the holiday season coming nearly eight weeks before December 25, the country’s main squares, avenues, and public spaces have been decked out with holiday decorations and lights,” Telesur wrote.

The propaganda network detailed that the regime accompanied the Caracas event with what is known as the “Venezuela Reborn Fest,” a musical concert at Paseo Los Próceres. Rodríguez also published an edited video on her official social media accounts in the hours before November 1 that shows her “sharing life stories, remembrances” with local residents and children in Caracas ahead of the impending start of the “Christmas season” in the capital city.

The regime’s continued rescheduling of Christmas since Maduro began the “tradition” in 2013 has been the subject of loud criticism over the years. The Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional reported on Sunday that the regime’s early Christmas festivities in the state of La Guaira (formerly known as Vargas before the socialists “decolonized” it) was met with scathing condemnation by families who lost relatives during the deadly June 24 double earthquakes and are still suffering through its consequences months later.

Diosdado Cabello – Venezuela’s interior minister, a long-suspected drug lord, and the secretary general of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) – celebrated the regime’s early start of Christmas during the party’s weekly press conference Monday. Cabello, in an apparent response to the criticism, wished a “Merry Christmas” to those “who say there shouldn’t be a Christmas, we wish it to them anyway, and we hope they’ll reflect on it, try to reflect on it.”

“Hate builds up, and people end up getting sick. Their hair falls out,” Cabello said, before touching his head with his two hands, and added, “Mine fell out a long time ago.”

“They become bitter, start smoking thirty packs of cigarettes a day, can’t even look at a bottle of wine without downing it, and end up all wrinkled,” he continued. “So, let’s smile at life, let’s celebrate Christmas, because celebrating Christmas is celebrating life, after all.”

In October 2025, months before Maduro’s arrest, the Venezuelan socialist regime began that year’s mandatory early Christmas season with a fireworks show above the Helicoide (“The Helix”), its largest and most infamous torture center. In that year, the now-deposed dictator had also claimed that bringing forward Christmas season early in Venezuela would yield benefits for the nation’s economy and “happiness.”

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.