Nayib Bukele Vows to Help Haiti Fight Gangs: ‘We Will Be Right There Beside You’

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele on Tuesday published a message in Haitian Creole affirming that his country can help defeat Haiti’s gangs, stressing that his soldiers are not “invaders.”

Bukele’s new message comes days after his administration deployed 2,000 troops to Haiti to support ongoing U.N.-endorsed security operations aimed at rescuing four missing Salvadoran aircraft technicians who went missing in October after violent gangs ambushed a military vehicle.

In the message, written by Bukele in Haitian Creole, the Salvadoran president states that Jean-Jacques Dessalines liberate Haiti, “but some of his own people betrayed and killed him.”

“People who looked like him, spoke his language, but did not share his principles. They were traitors who sought only their own personal advantage, plunging Haiti into generations of suffering and misery,” the message read.

“These traitors still exist in Haiti. They are not the heirs of Dessalines; they are the heirs of the traitors who assassinated him and destroyed his legacy,” he continued. “Some are gang members, others finance or arm the gangs, and some of them are doing everything they can to prevent the Haitian people from achieving their freedom.”

Bukele, without specifically mentioning anyone in particular, affirmed that “many foreigners plundered Haiti, but many Haitians did the same,” asserting that said Haitians “collaborated” with foreigners, wielding foreign weapons, selling drugs, and controlling territory, making the Haitian people suffer.

“Do you think these foreigners could have done all these things without the help of these people? Who is pointing guns at us? Who is killing our loved ones? Who is stealing our homes and our property, if not the same kind of traitorous bandits who betrayed and assassinated Dessalines?” He asked.

The Salvadoran president then declared, “We can help you beat them, but we are not invaders. We are people just as courageous as you.”

“We must stand up, take back control of our communities, and bring the people who are making us endure all this pain, all this suffering, under our control,” he said.

“We will be right there beside you. We will help you take back our country from the traitors who betrayed the legacy of Dessalines,” he added. “And, finally, Haiti will be free.”

Per the Spanish news agency EFE, the Salvadoran troops deployed to Haiti carried out their first “large-scale operation” on Monday at Plaine du Cul-de-Sac, northeast from the capital city of Port-au-Prince. According to EFE, the goal of the operation is the dismantling of Chen Mechan and 400 Mawozo, two of Haiti’s most dangerous gangs. At least 12 people were reportedly killed in Monday’s operation.

On that same day, 400 Mawozo’s leader, Wilson Joseph, who goes by the alias of “Lanmò San Jou,” issued a plea to the United Nations to “mediate” with the Salvadoran and international forces — claiming that his gang did not kill the four missing aircraft personnel.

The United Nations, in addition to noting that Joseph is “notorious for carrying out kidnappings for ransom,” confirmed that it received the letter. U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, however, emphasized that reception of such a letter “does not constitute an endorsement of its contents, nor an acknowledgment of its author, nor a position taken by the United Nations.”

Joseph is actively wanted by the FBI and was sanctioned by the U.N. Security Council in 2023 for an extensive list of crimes such as murder, kidnapping, sexual violence, and the recruitment of child soldiers. 400 Mawozo is notorious for its role in numerous human rights abuses, including the abduction of Christian missionaries in 2021.

Bukele, in a separate Tuesday social media message, detailed that gangs were attacking Chad soldiers from the U.N. Security Council-approved Gang Suppression Force (GSF).

“We arrived quickly and repelled the attackers with our attack helicopters,” Bukele said. “The gangs no longer have the upper hand.”

In late October, shortly after the four Salvadoran technicians went missing, President Bukele issued another Haitian Creole message on social media threatening Haitian gangs and demanding the release of the missing personnel.

“We still have time to avoid this,” Bukele said at the time. “Return our four compatriots to us alive, without any harm, and everything will go back to how it was before the kidnapping.”

“The decision is in your hands,” he concluded.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.