Impeachment Begins for Conservative Paraguay President Santiago Peña, Whom Congress Blocked from Resigning

The Congress of Paraguay rejected a request by President Santiago Peña — who unsuccessfully attempted to resign the day before — to be given 72 hours to prepare a legal case after Peña was blocked from resigning and forced to face impeachment.

One of the most severe political and economic crises in the modern history of the country struck Paraguay this week when the nation’s Central Bank intervened into Ueno Bank, a financial institution with nearly 3 million customers considered one of the largest banks in the country. The Central Bank accused Ueno of taking irresponsible lending actions that had left it at the brink of insolvency, and it froze all bank assets to allow for a thorough review of existing assets and loans. This freezing action has left millions of Paraguayans, including heads of families and retirees, without access to their own money, prompting widespread protests in the capital, Asunción.

Members of Congress accused President Peña, one of the world’s most prominent conservative leaders, of having a hand in the demise of Ueno by allegedly pushing the bank to offer loans to friends and family members that did not have proper institutional backing. Peña has denied all wrongdoing, but announced his resignation to preserve national stability.

“Betraying the confidence you have placed in me was never my intention. Every day, I assumed this responsibility with the will to work for Paraguay… but today my priority is just one: the peace of Paraguayans who placed confidence in our financial system,” he said in his goodbye message.

Peña remains the president of Paraguay as of Friday, as the Congress voted against accepting his resignation. Allowing him to resign would have ended an impeachment proceeding lawmakers began in the immediate aftermath of the Ueno Bank catastrophe, would potentially allow him to retain a ceremonial position in the Senate conferred to ex-presidents by the Paraguayan constitution, and could allow him to escape imprisonment. Following the rejection of his resignation, Congress returned to organizing the impeachment, granting Peña 12 hours to organize his defense.

Peña once again issued a public statement late on Thursday asserting that the allotted time was insufficient and demanding 72 hours to confer with his legal team before presenting himself.

“They notified me at 10:15 p.m. [of the rejection and impeachment] with an accusatory libel and some 300 pages of appendices, and they expect me to respond in less than 12 hours,” Peña explained. “This is not due process.”

He asserted, however, that he would present his case before Congress, warning, “I will expose my truth before all the citizenry, even if it may be uncomfortable for many political actors.”

On Friday afternoon, Congress voted against granting the 72-hour stay to allow for a full legal defense, thus prompting the beginning of the impeachment proceeding. Peña refused to appear, however, and Congress reportedly waited three hours before finally beginning the trial without the president. Peña published a photo of himself with his legal team preparing while he awaited the final rejection of his stay request.

His legal team appeared minutes after the impeachment proceedings began, but without Peña. The trial is ongoing at press time.

In the meantime, the Central Bank has not released Ueno’s assets, meaning millions of Paraguayans still cannot access their money. Protests have engulfed Asunción for a fifth day demanding access to private funding and Peña’s arrest, accepting accusations that the president was implicated in irresponsible lending at Ueno.

Protesters carried effigies mocking Peña and protest signs reading “impeachment now!” The outside of Peña’s home in the Trinidad neighborhood of Asunción has become a popular location for protests, where angry residents demanded his ouster — a demand complicated by the fact that Peña already attempted to resign. Some of the protests outside his home were fueled by unsubstantiated rumors that Peña had fled the country, as conservative presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro did last week after losing his election to socialist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Peña appeared some hours later to dispel the rumor that he had fled.

The impeachment proceedings against Peña are an entirely separate case from the Central Bank’s investigation of Ueno Bank, meaning that no results from the impeachment will have an effect on private assets. On Thursday, the Central Bank did begin the process of unfreezing personal assets for individuals whose savings were compromised by the crisis.

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