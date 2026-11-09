Paraguay: Mystery Vault Locked with Alleged Israeli Tech Found in Jailed President’s Mansion

Police and prosecutors in Paraguay revealed on Sunday the discovery of a mystery vault in a vacation home belonging to former President Santiago Peña, who was impeached and arrested on Friday in response to the seizure of one of the country’s most popular banks.

Peña, a hardline conservative who had governed since 2023, offered to resign after the Central Bank of Paraguay seized Ueno Bank, a major digital financial institution estimated to have about 2.9 million customers. As part of the seizure, the Central Bank froze all Ueno Bank’s assets, citing evidence that the bank was not solvent and the need to investigate the true financial health of the bank.

That left millions of Paraguayans, including retirees and those who used the bank for government programs, without access to their money, prompted widespread protests in Asunción.

Peña took the blame for the collapse after reports claimed that the reason for Ueno Bank’s demise was that it had offered questionably large loans to Peña family members and associates, as well as the president himself.

The vacation mansion seized by authorities this weekend was reportedly financed by a massive 3.5 billion guaraní (about $560,470) loan from the bank. Local outlets reported that Peña’s monthly payments on the loan were up to 239 million guaraníes, or about $38,000, up to six times the presidential salary.

Peña attempted to resign last week, apologizing to the Paraguayan people, but Congress exercised its constitutional power to reject his resignation and impeach him, instead. A president who vacates the seat or completes his term is constitutionally granted a Senate seat for the rest of his life, which also grants him legislative immunity; an impeached president can be prosecuted.

Shortly after his impeachment, authorities arrested Peña and began a deep investigation into his wealth.

As part of this probe, authorities seized a vacation home in his name, where the investigating team found the mystery vault. Prosecutors published video of a fake wall in the home that revolves to lead down a corridor which ends with the door of the vault.

The vault appears large enough to potential lead to a panic room or similar structure. At press time, authorities have not been able to open it yet, leaving unclear what Peña was hiding inside, if anything.

Prosecutor Christian Benítez explained to media on Monday that investigators remain stumped by the security technology of the vault. They managed to open the first door, only to find a second one behind it. Some reports indicated that the vault was of Israeli origin and uses iris recognition technology. While the vault is likely programmed to accept Peña’s iris scan, police do not yet know that for sure and do not have the legal authority to take Peña out of jail and force him to open it. The vault is also too large to conveniently move it to Peña location.

“The only inconvenience we have is that they are not obligated to collaborate with us,” Benítez said, referring to Peña and his potential associates. The prosecutors said police were considering asking Peña’s wife, former First Lady Leticia Ocampos, for her help, as she may potentially also have authority to open the safe, but she is under no legal obligation to aid authorities.

A team of experts is reportedly aiding Paraguayan police in weighing options, including working with Ocampos or, potentially, a controlled detonation of the safe, Paraguay’s ABC newspaper reported.

“We are also analyzing the possibility of staging a controlled detonation, if there is no other way of opening it,” Benítez wsa quoted as saying. “It is just an analysis nothing more, the experts will be the ones who tell us what is the best way to open that. There is still not a concrete stance [on how], but we are working with people who will be able to guide to find the best way to open that second door.”

As legal investigations into Peña continue, the Central Bank of Paraguay has begun the process of returning funds to their rightful owners after the asset freezing measure that prompted the current scandal. Not every customer has had their funds returned, however. According to the newspaper Hoy, the Central Bank is prioritizing the return of funds to those who have no outstanding debts and large sums of money saved in the bank – those with over 121 million guaraníes (about $19,376) in deposits, who will have access to only a maximum of that amount of money for the time being.

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