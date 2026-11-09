Pope Leo XIV Celebrates Free Enterprise in Argentina with Javier Milei

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday to an expansive cavalry display and warm greeting from libertarian President Javier Milei, beginning the second leg of a three-country tour of Latin America.

The earthly head of the Catholic Church spent two days in Uruguay before arriving in neighboring Argentina, delivering his Sunday homily in Montevideo encouraging wives, mothers, and grandmothers to assume a role as institutional preservers of faith in their families. The pope also took time to engage members of the community, enjoying the traditional national barbecue known as an asado (roast) before departing the country.

In Argentina, the pope landed on Sunday evening to a personal greeting from Milei and an expansive cavalry escort, which led him to a welcoming engagement attended by leaders of all major political wings in the country.

In the capital city’s Palacio Libertad, Pope Leo addressed the politicians, emphasizing the importance of respecting the right to private enterprise and the fruits of one’s labor. The message was especially resonant given the modern history of Argentina with over a decade of socialist rule, beginning with the late former President Néstor Kirchner in 2003 and concluding with his wife, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, serving as president until 2015 and ultimately serving time in prison for corruption. Milei won the 2023 presidential election against Fernández de Kirchner’s handpicked successor, former Economy Minister Sergio Massa.

“A fundamental element of the common good is the capacity to earn a living through one’s own work,” the pope advised. “This land knows well and esteems the efforts of all those who work for a living, in the countryside and in the cities, in shops and factories, in schools and in hospitals, as well as those who start businesses and those who work to support their families, day after day.”

“Work enables men and women to provide for their loved ones, to develop their abilities and to feel that they are participating in the building up of their homeland,” he continued. “For this reason, efforts should be made to promote whatever creates opportunities, stimulates private initiative, and ensures that economic growth also benefits those who are disadvantaged.”

The pope also used his message to discourage migration, asking politicians to take actions that make it less likely for their people to leave their country.

“A nation must seriously ask itself where it has failed when its young people have to leave their homeland in order to make their dreams come true,” he said. “Specifically, creating the conditions for the young freely to plan their future in Argentina means bolstering education, vocational training, universities, and research.”

Pope Leo also advised politicians to embrace a “willingness to listen, through careful use of words, through the patient search for agreement, and through the ability to see those who think differently as fellow citizens with whom we share a common future.”

President Milei spoke at the same event, emphasizing the presence of politicians from across the political spectrum as well as the Catholic underpinnings of Argentine society. Milei himself was raised Catholic, but has in the years since entering politics embraced Judaism and feuded with Pope Leo’s predecessor, the Argentine Pope Francis. Notably, Pope Francis never made it back to his homeland after being elected pontiff.

“Liberal, republican, and constitutional Argentina was not born against the Church, but was blessed by its clerics,” Milei affirmed.

“Faith allows us to see beyond our immediate present, our joys, tragedies, fears, and uncertainties,” the president continued. “It allows us to recognize each other as human beings connected to something bigger. It connects us with God, who loves us as we are… All virtues proceed from this cornerstone: without faith, we are lost in the world.”

“As a government, we will keep working to guide each of our decisions by the moral compass that has conducted us and that the Church has provided us,” Milei promised.

The pope left Rome for South America on November 6 and is expected to remain in Argentina for three days before traveling to neighboring Peru. The last leg of his tour is expected to bring him back to the country where he served as a clergyman, then a bishop, for decades. Pope Leo, the first American earthly head of the Church, has described himself as having a special affection with Peru and identifying as Peruvian after decades in the country; Peruvians, too, have embraced him as their own.

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