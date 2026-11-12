Archaeologists in Peru discovered a 600-year-old burial site with a trove of treasures and 38 bodies, including one skeleton whose positioning points to the possibility of human sacrifice.

The burial complex was found at Chan Chan, which is an ancient pre-Incan city near Trujillo, Peru, Fox News reported.

Peru’s Ministry of Culture shared images of the nearly intact Chimú burial site with the outlet, as well as pictures of various ancient ceramics, jugs, and pottery with sculpted figures.

The site is comprised of three chambers, including a central chamber with one skeleton surrounded by shell and metal artifacts, according to the ministry.

Another chamber housed 20 bodies, and a third chamber contained weapons and metal emblems. Archaeologists reported finding the remains of 38 individuals across the entire burial site.

One skeleton differed from all the others because the individual was buried fully extended, rather than in a bent or seated position like typical Chimú burials, according to the report.

“This unusual characteristic raises new questions about the circumstances surrounding the individual’s death and has led researchers to consider several hypotheses, including the possibility of a sacrificial ritual or an extreme difference in social status compared with the other individuals buried in the same space,” the ministry said in a statement that the outlet translated from Spanish.

Some of the goods archaeologists uncovered include ceremonial objects made from seashells and quartz, metal headdresses, earrings, necklaces, and carved wooden boxes.

They also found some buried individuals with red pigment on their heads, which officials said was “used exclusively in high-ranking burials in Andean societies.”

Officials said they are documenting the remains thoroughly before they are removed from the site because they are “extremely fragile after centuries of deterioration caused by time and coastal humidity.” Documentation includes hundred of photographs and a detailed 3D model of the site before the artifacts and remains are removed by hand, according to the report.

Jorge Meneses, an archaeologist with Peru’s Ministry of Culture, told the outlet in a statement that the discovery has allowed a rare opportunity to study ancient Chimú burials.

“What was known about elite Chimú tombs before this discovery came from funerary platforms that had been looted and destroyed since colonial times, with disturbed and incomplete archaeological contexts and valuable objects displayed in collections and museums,” Meneses said.

“Now, archaeologists have the opportunity to study the individuals and artifacts exactly as they were placed inside this platform nearly 600 years ago,” he continued.

The Ministry of Culture said it will publish a book containing all of its findings.