Protesters across Venezuela participated in a “national strike” protesting meager wages under the socialist regime.

The protests occurred without reports of regime violence or repression and attracted doctors, nurses, and teachers, among others.

Venezuela’s socialist regime has a long history of killing, raping, and torturing protesters, but current leader Delcy Rodríguez has not yet adopted the violent tactics of her predecessor, Nicolás Maduro.

Thousands of workers nationwide participated in a “national strike” on Monday in Venezuela, denouncing the meager salaries the socialist regime pays them and demanding reasonable salaries to survive.

The protest is the latest in a series of civil actions objecting to the leadership of the nearly 30-year-old socialist dictatorship this year following the arrest by American military personnel of longtime dictator Nicolás Maduro. His successor, “interim president” Delcy Rodríguez, rapidly evolved from one of Maduro’s most loyal henchwomen to an agreeable partner working with the United States, once the regime’s greatest enemy. The Rodríguez dynasty that has followed Maduro — her brother Jorge controls the National Assembly and is leading talks with the opposition to hold elections — has so far appeared to be moderately more tolerant of political dissent than Maduro.

Local reports did not document any significant repression of protesters organized against the government’s wage schemes or instances of violence. The “national strike” followed the successful organization of nationwide protests in October demanding a new presidential election and expressing support for anti-socialist political leader María Corina Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts against Maduro. In contrast to Maduro-era protests, where Machado herself suffered major physical abuse, the October protests were allowed to occur in relative peace.

Local outlets documented large crowds of workers, in particular those in the health sector and teachers, taking the streets of Caracas demanding livable salaries and that the government address their poor quality of life. The protesters at one point shut down the major Francisco Fajardo roadway, expressing hopes that the government would increase wages — especially in light of new profits expected from cooperation in the oil industry with America — and offer respectable Christmas bonuses.

Union leaders estimated that about 80 percent of the nation’s functioning schools participated in the strike by shutting down, as well as a similar 80 percent participation by public institutions such as hospitals and universities. Venezuelan outlet Runrunes reported that hospitals kept their emergency wings open so as to not affect critical care.

Protests also reportedly took place in the states of Miranda, Aragua, Lara, Anzoátegui, and Bolívar, also demanding that the socialist regime discuss salaries with union leaders and negotiate more reasonable pay for workers.

“We demand a decent salary,” José Gregorio Afonso, the leader of a national professors’ union, said at the protests, according to Runrunes. “The government has the resources with which to honor the workers’ demands. It should present a report immediately. Our demand is constitutional and should be well valued.”

The annual socialist Christmas bonuses surfaced repeatedly as a point of contention. Reports stated that the Rodríguez regime offered workers $75 for four months’ work; the protesters are demanding at least $960.

“We workers are in the streets and will stay here,” Mauro Zambrano, a health worker union leader, said in the Caracas protest. “It cannot be that they keep paying us a symbolic Christmas bonus however they want. They have to sit [with us] or we will block the highway every day.”

Retired military officers joined the protests symbolically, noting that their pensions fell far short of the constitutional standard required in Venezuela to offer them dignified retirement. The soldiers organized a protest on Monday in Caracas and issued a letter explaining that the constitution requires the government to offer separate social services, including health care and pensions, to retired soldiers.

“They have taken the dignity of us retired military officers,” the letter read in part. “We are once again humiliated in retirement with the pay of our Christmas bonuses under the full monthly salary, which is $240.”

The peaceful eruption of protests nationwide without documented widespread state-sponsored killing is a novel development for “Bolivarian Socialism” in Venezuela. The country experienced multiple waves of massive protests demanding freedom and an end to the socialist regime for much of the period following Maduro’s takeover of the country in 2013. Maduro responded with massacres and mass starvation. The average Venezuelan lost nearly 20 pounds in 2016 due to food shortages; a year later, 15 percent of Venezuelans relied on eating industrial garbage to survive. Reports of soldiers torturing and raping unarmed civilians were rampant. Harrowing footage of a protest in 2019 showed Maduro’s forces driving armored vehicles into crowds.

The protests on Monday occurred as Rodríguez herself was engaging in an international tour featuring stops in Turkey, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Rodríguez has not commented on the protests at press time.

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