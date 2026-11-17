Paraguay’s former President Santiago Peña was transferred to a military prison on Monday after local reports revealed the existence of a “gym” and a “suite” in Peña’s detention quarters.

President Peña remains under preemptive detention after he was impeached this month. The nation’s Congress removed Peña from office in the aftermath of the collapse of Ueno Bank, a Paraguayan digital bank with approximately three million clients. The Paraguayan Central Bank seized Ueno Bank and found evidence that it had breached minimum solvency requirements. As of last week, clients of the collapsed bank have been “partially” refunded.

Following his impeachment and arrest, former President Peña remained detained at the Presidential Escort Regiment (REP), a military barracks located in the capital city of Asunción, to await trial for his alleged involvement in the collapse of the bank, facing charges of criminal offenses of breach of trust, embezzlement, and criminal conspiracy. However, the Paraguayan newspaper ABC reported Monday morning that the REP had been renovated in October 2025 thanks to a $30,000 donation from Taiwan and inaugurated by Peña and Taiwanese ambassador José Chih-Cheng Han at the time.

Per the newspaper, the renovation works saw the installation of gym equipment and a room described by unnamed Armed Forces sources as a “suite.” The same sources reportedly affirmed to ABC that Peña allegedly enjoyed the amenities since he was detained in the REP and noted that the “suite” room had its own “living room, office, and private bathroom.”

ABC published footage of the amenities that Peña presumptively enjoyed during his time detained at the REP military barracks. The newspaper detailed on its official Facebook page that the gym featured new equipment such as a treadmill, an abdominal exercises bench, and a set of at least 20-pound weights. The sources reportedly claimed that furniture that once existed in the “gym” area, such as a national flag and the REP’s banner, had been removed from the room before Peña arrived at the center.

Infobae detailed that, in response to the complaints surrounding the amenities present at the REP, Paraguayan judge Osmar Legal ordered the “immediate” transfer of Peña to the Viñas Cue military prison, also located in the capital city of Asunción. Per the Paraguayan newspaper La Nación, former President Peña arrived in the prison handcuffed and wearing a bulletproof vest in the afternoon hours of Monday. Peña was reportedly registered as the prison’s “53rd” inmate.

The former president is now reportedly occupying a prison cell that once housed suspects of notable importance in Paraguay. According to La Nación, alleged Paraguayan drug lord Miguel Ángel “Tío Rico” Insfrán and Uruguayan national Gianina García Troche, the wife of alleged drug trafficker Sebastián Marset, once used the same prison cell now occupied by Peña.

Following Peña’s impeachment, his Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as the nation’s new head of state. On Monday, following the reports of the alleged amenities enjoyed by Peña at the REP, President Alliana announced the dismissal of the barracks’ commander Colonel José David Daiub Fatecha during a brief address to the nation.

In the same address, President Alliana detailed that over 1.8 million former clients of Ueno Bank have collectively received $640 million in reimbursements from the Paraguayan Central Bank, with an additional $600 million in “healthy” assets that have been preliminary identified for its return.

“Paraguayans deserve to know the truth,” President Alliana wrote on social media. “In these first days of government, I made decisions to protect people’s savings, ensure payments to retirees, cut unnecessary spending, and allocate more resources to medicines, education, and infrastructure.”

“I know we still have a lot to resolve. I will continue working tirelessly with resolve, humility, and transparency to regain the trust of the Paraguayan people,” he continued.

As part of the Ueno Bank collapse investigations, Paraguayan officials raided former President Peña’s vacation home hours after his impeachment — finding what was initially reported as a “mysterious vault” featuring Israeli technology hidden behind a fake wall.

Following repeated attempts to crack open the “vault,” officials were successfully able to open it after Peña reportedly disclosed the location of a hidden key — however, nothing was found inside the secured but otherwise empty room. According to the former President’s defense team, the room was intended to function as a “panic room” and not as a vault.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.