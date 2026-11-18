The Castro regime claims it will use AI to “improve” services for Cubans.

The ruling communists, however, have not explained in what way the use of AI in public offices will improve the lives of Cubans who endure daily blackouts and other communism-caused shortcomings.

The regime also failed to mention how it plans to properly utilize AI when its communist mismanagement has left the nation’s power grid on the brink of complete ruin, and with a barely functional, heavily censored Internet.

The Cuban communist regime, widely known for being incapable of properly maintaining Cuba’s power grid for decades, on Tuesday unveiled its plans to implement artificial intelligence (AI) to “digitally transform” the nation’s bureaucratic public administration.

Granma, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba, explained that the regime’s “digital transformation” plans were established in a new resolution published by the Cuban Communications Ministry on Tuesday. According to the communist newspaper, the goal of the plan is to incorporate AI in the regime’s public institutions to “reduce procedures and improve services for the population.”

“The economic and social transformations adopted in the digital sphere highlight the need to define a comprehensive methodology to support the public administration in its digital transformation process and the introduction of artificial intelligence,” the resolution read in part, according to the Cuban state media outlet Cubadebate.

The Cuban regime published a copy of the Official Gazette dated November 17, which contains the AI “transformation” plans. The 19-page document does not specify which existing AI tools the Cuban regime intends to use in its plans, or if it plans to develop its own proprietary solutions. The regime, however, states in the resolution that said AI solutions must “preserve independence and national security.”

The text also contains a litany of instructions to Cuban public offices to organize the human resources, registries, and databases that will be presumptively used in the AI plans. The text also calls for the creation of new Cuban government entities to oversee the plans.

The regime’s resolution also states that the AI plans will be implemented through a three-phase schedule that, according to the Cuban communists, will “create the enabling conditions for AI” by the end of 2027. The regime claims that it will move to the implementation phase through 2028 and will “scale up” its AI strategies by 2030.

“Data first, AI second: Data governance is a prerequisite for any artificial intelligence initiative,” the resolution states as one its main precepts.

At press time, the Castro regime has not explained how implementing AI in the nation’s public administration over the next years will yield any benefits or improvements in the lives of the millions of Cubans who have been forced to live in abject misery and poverty through the nearly seven decades of disastrous communist policies that have left the nation in ruins. According to Granma, Cuban deputy Minister for Communications Aylin Febles Estrada claimed that the plans will provide ministries and local governments with a guide to “transform work dynamics by optimizing resource management and providing more efficient responses to the public.”

The Cuban communists’ plan to implement AI across the nation’s public administration is notably questionable, given the current state of Cuba’s barely functional power grid, and the Castro regime’s longtime inability to remedy the situation. Decades of communist mismanagement have plunged Cuba into a dramatic humanitarian crisis, forcing Cubans to endure seemingly endless blackouts on a daily basis. Most notably, the Cuban power grid has completely collapsed numerous times since 2024 — with the majority of the collapses having taken place during the first months of 2026.

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In addition to an utterly dysfunctional power grid, Cuba notoriously boasts one of the slowest Internet connections in the world. The Cuban regime holds a virtual monopoly on the nation’s Internet and telecommunications through its state-owned company ETECSA — a company that, much like the rest of Cuba’s communism-ruined infrastructure, has been deemed to be obsolete, long devoid of any investment, and too expensive for the “quality” of the service provided. In contrast, the Castro regime heavily persecutes Cubans who successfully manage to set up foreign third-party internet service provider solutions to stay connected with the outside world and bypass the regime’s stringent censorship blocks and slow, often non-functional internet connectivity.

The plans revealed by the Castro regime on Tuesday do not detail how the ruling communists plan to circumvent the glaring deficiencies in power and telecommunications that Cuba is plagued with.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.