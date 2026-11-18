Haitians jubilantly took to the streets thanking President Bukele for deploying Salvadoran troops against local gangs.

Bukele thanked Haitians for their support, stating, “We will triumph. God will give us the victory.”

Salvadoran officials reiterated that troops will remain in Haiti until the four aircraft technicians that went missing in October are rescued.

Thousands of Haitians on Tuesday once again marched in support of El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele and the Salvadoran troops deployed in the country.

Tuesday marked the second time this month that Haitians have staged peaceful demonstrations across Port-au-Prince and other municipalities to thank Bukele and the Salvadoran troops deployed in the country to fight the local deadly gangs that have engulfed Haiti in violence over the past years.

The Spanish news agency EFE reports that it observed Haitians in a “festive atmosphere” wearing their nation’s blue and red flag, as well as tree branches and banners sporting messages with pro-Bukele messaging while chanting the President’s name, all accompanied by musical groups. Participants expressed celebratory gratitude for the military operations conducted by the over 2,500 Salvadoran troops that have remained deployed in Haiti since late October.

Per EFE, some of the participants chanted “Pran yo Bukele, plan yo” in Haitian Creole, which translates to: “Take them away, Bukele, take them away.”

Haiti’s Le Nouvelliste detailed that the peaceful gatherings were spread across several groups in multiple neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince, with other large demonstrations in the towns of Jérémie and Grand’anse. One group reportedly attempted to march to the Sylvio Cator soccer stadium — recently liberated by Salvadoran and Haitian forces — to cheer on the Salvadoran troops, but were prevented from doing so by local police, who dispersed the group using tear gas.

According to Le Nouvelliste, police officers warned demonstrators that although the stadium has been liberated, the area nevertheless remains “very dangerous.”

“Thank you, President Bukele. They murdered my father, my mother, and my children. They’re preventing me from living in my own country. Thank you, Bukele. My deliverance is near,” an unnamed demonstrator told Le Nouvelliste at Port-au-Prince’s Champ de Mars park.

The Spanish newspaper El País also published footage of the demonstrations on social media. The newspaper detailed through the video that some of the participants referred to Bukele as their “father” and called for the deployment of additional robot dogs that Salvadoran forces have recently used in anti-gang operations alongside Haitian law enforcement agents.

Maxseau Lomba, one of the march’s participants, explained that the deadly gangs have expelled Haitians from their homes, burned their residences, and killed their children and pregnant women.

“We’ve lost everything,” Lomba told El País. “We give thanks to our father, Bukele.”

Jean David Elinor, another participant at the demonstration, told El País in Spanish that he lost his house, and emphasized that he wishes for his country’s situation to change permanently.

President Bukele, for his part, expressed that he “never expected something like this” in a new social media post written in Hatian Creole.

“I hear you loud and clear. I love you too,” Bukele wrote. “We will triumph. God will give us the victory.”

The Salvadoran President accompanied his message with additional footage of Tuesday’s peaceful demonstrations.

Over 2,500 Salvadoran troops remain deployed in Haiti after four Salvadoran aircraft technicians were ambushed and kidnapped in mid-October. Their whereabouts and condition remain unknown roughly a month later at press time. The four missing Salvadoran men are part of the multi-national, U.N. Security Council-approved Gang Suppression Force (GSF). President Bukele has threatened Haiti’s gangs with their “destruction” should the four missing men not be safely returned.

Vice President of El Salvador Félix Ulloa reportedly reiterated this week that rescuing the four missing men is still the main objective of the deployed Salvadoran units, which have carried out several security operations alongside Haitian forces against the nation’s deadly gangs over the past month.

Speaking at an international conference hosted in San Salvador on Monday, Vice President Ulloa stressed that although Haitians have requested that the Salvadoran troops remain deployed in the country, that is not the “mandate” of the troops. Ulloa reportedly emphasized that the deployed forces have been “clearing some areas due to the terrain’s operational necessities” to continue the search for the missing men. As such, the Vice President stated, the troops have to “intervene in the gangs’ operational areas.”

“The Haitian people feel liberated from the yoke of these criminal organizations, and they are asking that our troops continue that work,” Ulloa said during the Monday conference. “But, we repeat, that is not the mandate, that is not the objective.”

Both Vice President Ulloa and Salvadoran Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro affirmed that the Salvadoran troops would return “tomorrow” if the missing men are found — an affirmation that Bukele first espoused at the time of the troops’ deployment.

“We have to fulfill our mission, which is to find our compatriots and bring them home. As the minister [Villatoro] said, if we find them today, we’ll be back tomorrow,” Ulloa said on Monday.

“As long as we are unable to recover them, we will continue our operations in coordination with the authorities in Port-au-Prince, with the Haitian authorities, and with their police,” he continued, and added that El Salvador will also coordinate “with all law enforcement forces that are available.”

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.