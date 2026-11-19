Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella denied a New York Times report claiming he had rejected a plan to cooperate with the U.S. military against drug gangs.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth added, “The fake news cannot help themselves.”

Criminals and “fake news” will not break the two countries’ alliance, de la Espriella declared.

Colombian conservative President Abelardo de la Espriella on Wednesday denied the contents of a report published by far-left newspaper New York Times claiming that he had “rejected” a proposal from the administration of President Donald Trump to carry out joint operations against narco-terrorist organizations in the country.

On Wednesday, the Times published a piece that, at press time, is titled “Colombia Rejects U.S. Drug-Gang Plan.” The article’s text, citing anonymous “U.S. officials,” claims President de la Espriella had allegedly rejected a plan to allow the U.S. to conduct joint military operations on Colombian soil.

The Times described the alleged rejection as a “major setback” for the Trump administration’s campaign against drug gangs.

The article read in part:

The right-wing Colombian leader, Abelardo De La Espriella told Washington this week that though he supported working with the Pentagon to target drug organizations, he lacked the votes in Congress to approve such action, the officials said. The officials requested anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic matter.

President de la Espriella rejected the claims presented by the Times as false. In a Wednesday evening social media post written in Spanish, de la Espriella emphatically stated that he has not rejected any proposal from President Donald Trump’s administration. The conservative president stressed that Colombia and the U.S. maintain a strong and “increasingly close” cooperation in security, intelligence, and the fight against drug cartels and narco-terrorism organizations.

De la Espriella declared that Colombia’s alliance with the U.S. is “stronger than ever” and affirmed that both nations share a common enemy: narco-terrorism.

“Our requests for cooperation with the United States have always been focused on strengthening the military, technological, operational, and intelligence capabilities of our security forces, not on requesting the presence of foreign troops on Colombian territory, a matter that, in any case, would fall under the jurisdiction of the Congress of the Republic,” de la Espriella explained.

“We have professional and experienced Armed Forces that need more tools, technology, and resources to fight narco-terrorism decisively,” he continued. “Any decision will be made in accordance with our Constitution, national sovereignty, and the relevant legal procedures.”

President de la Espriella accompanied his message with a screenshot of the New York Times piece’s headline. However, the title in the screenshot reads, “In a Setback for the Trump Administration, Colombia Rejects Drug Gang Joint Plan.”

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth chimed in to the conversation with a social media post quoting de la Espriella’s message, stating, “The fake news cannot help themselves.”

“Totally false. Our partnership to defeat the narco-terrorists that threaten your country, and ours, is stronger than ever before. The Department of War is with you all the way,” Sec. Hegseth wrote.

Minutes later, President de la Espriella responded to Sec. Hegseth’s message in English and declared, “Neither criminals nor those who spread fake news will be able to break the alliance we have built to confront, fight, and punish the narco-terrorists operating in our hemisphere.”

“Mr. Secretary, you are a true patriot, and the United States should be proud to have a Secretary of War with your extraordinary personal qualities, distinguished career, and unwavering commitment to defending your nation,” President de la Espriella wrote.

“The Colombian government is deeply honored to have your friendship and to work alongside you in defending freedom, security, and democracy throughout our hemisphere,” he continued. “Mr. Secretary, together, Colombia, the United States, and the Shield of the Americas, we are invincible.”

The New York Times‘ report was published just hours before Sec. Hegseth arrived in Colombia to meet with Colombian government officials and discuss further cooperation in the fight against organized transnational crime. Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula praised America’s cooperation with his country during his meeting with the war secretary.

Sec. Hegseth’s visit to the country is part of a broader tour across Latin America that saw him sign a historic deal with Venezuela to restore military cooperation with the country. The tour will also reportedly include stops in Ecuador and Honduras over the next days.

Colombia has historically maintained friendly relations with the United States and has engaged in decades-long security cooperation that became severely strained during the administration of de la Espriella’s predecessor, Marxist former President Gustavo Petro. Upon taking office in August, de la Espriella’s administration has taken extensive efforts to restore the friendly ties between both nations. Days later, Colombia officially joined the United States-led Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C), also known as the “Shield of the Americas.”

President de la Espriella successfully ran for office on a campaign that included a crackdown against Colombian transnational drug traffickers and terrorist organizations as one of the main pillars of his administration. Over the past months, Colombian military officials have conducted numerous security operations and at least ten bombing attacks against drug traffickers in the country — with the most recent bombing raid announced by de la Espriella late Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, de la Espriella announced that a separate military operation led to the arrest of 26 members of the Clan del Golfo, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. De la Espriella shared a montage of the operation featuring a cover of the Pokémon franchise’s “Gotta Catch ’em All” theme song.

In September, during his official visit to Colombia, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted that the U.S. had seen more progress in Colombia’s fight against gangs during the first month of de la Espriella’s administration than in the entirety Gustavo Petro’s four-year presidency.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.