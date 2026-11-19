Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made a surprise visit to Venezuela to secure a military cooperation agreement.

Venezuela’s “Acting President” Delcy Rodríguez said the agreement will help bring peace and tranquility to the hemisphere.

Sec. Hegseth warned narco-terrorists in Venezuela, “We will find you, and we will kill you.”

The United States and Venezuela on Wednesday signed an historic agreement reestablishing military cooperation between the two nations during Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s official visit to Caracas.

The agreement restores a decades-old cooperation unilaterally ruptured by late socialist dictator Hugo Chávez in the mid-2000s.

Sec. Hegseth became the first U.S. war secretary to visit the South American country in the 21st century, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing restoration of Venezuela’s historically friendly (pre-Chavez) ties with America following the arrest of deposed socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro in January. Hegseth’s visit is part of a broader tour across Latin America that reportedly includes stops in Colombia, Ecuador, and Honduras.

The war secretary and his delegation were received at the Miraflores presidential palace by “Acting President” Delcy Rodríguez, Defense Minister Gustavo González López, and other members of the Venezuelan socialist regime. Speaking alongside the Venezuelan regime officials, Sec. Hegseth detailed that the military agreement will cover joint training and intelligence sharing, among other aspects.

Sec. Hegseth reiterated his support of President Donald Trump’s three-phase plan for democratic transition in Venezuela and acknowledged the Venezuelan regime’s collaboration following Maduro’s arrest that, among other goals, led to the elimination in June of Hector “El Niño” Guerrero, the leader of the Tren de Aragua narco-terrorist organization.

Rodríguez affirmed that restoring bilateral military cooperation will allow Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) the ability to once again improve their operational equipment and access new technologies.

“We are resuming this cooperation, and I hope we can take it to the highest possible level so that we can confront common threats,” Rodríguez said, according to the Venezuelan regime’s VTV. “As the Secretary said, this cooperation must serve the cause of peace, not only in Venezuela but also throughout the hemisphere.”

The “acting president” affirmed that the cooperation will guarantee “peace and tranquility” not just in Venezuela, but in the entire Hemisphere. She also thanked Sec. Hegseth for the United States’ support and assistance after the devastating June 24 doublet earthquake.

Speaking at the U.S. embassy in Caracas after his meeting with Rodríguez, Sec. Hegseth stressed that his presence in the country would not have been deemed possible — and would have been “almost unimaginable” — were it not for President Trump’s decision to execute the operation to arrest Maduro, solving a “27 year-old problem for this hemisphere in a matter of hours.”

Sec. Hegseth described Operation Absolute Resolve, which led to the arrest of Maduro, as a “day of liberation for Venezuela,” noting that the United States is aware that Venezuela’s problems, for both Americans and Venezuelans, were 27 years in the making and will not be solved overnight.

“The operation lasted just 48 minutes. The result is, as Maduro predicted, no war, yes peace,” Sec. Hegseth said, referring to a slogan that Maduro repeated all the way until the final hours before his arrest.

Sec. Hegseth stressed that the new military partnership is not “cosmetic” and requires the removal and eradication of all narco-terrorist networks presently occupying Venezuelan territory — a situation that worsened dramatically during the rule of Nicolás Maduro.

The war secretary emphatically warned all narco-terrorists who have used Venezuela as a safe haven that their “time is up.”

“We will hunt you down, we will find you, and we will kill you. You will no longer export your crime and your misery to America, to Venezuela, or any other country in the region,” Sec. Hegseth said. “You will no longer terrorize the Venezuelan people or spur mass migration events that threaten our people, our cities, and our sovereignty. And you will no longer harbor foreign terrorists.”

“Your choice is simple. Either you submit and turn yourselves in or face the deadly consequences of U.S. and Venezuelan combined military might,” he continued.

The new partnership, Hegseth emphasized throughout his speech, builds on a 200-year-old tradition. He recounted that Francisco de Miranda, one of the most important military heroes in Venezuelan history, fought for the American Revolution at the siege of Pensacola and befriended George Washington, Henry Knox, and Alexander Hamilton.

Hegseth recounted that in 1798, Miranda called for America’s help as Venezuela fought its own war for independence against Spanish colonial rule. He also recounted how, years later, Venezuelan independence hero and former President José Antonio Páez recognized that the Monroe Doctrine was not rooted “in abstract idealism, but in realism and real shared national interests.”

“It was this tradition that for two centuries led our two nations and particularly our two militaries to band together to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity in our countries and across the hemisphere,” Hegseth said, noting how America helped defend and develop Venezuela’s then-nascent oil industry for the prosperity of both nations.

Sec. Hegseth also called upon the people of Venezuela to jointly build the required peace for their nation to regain its borders and territory — encouraging Venezuelans to also regain their national identity.

“Venezuelan people are not Pan-American, or Pan-Bolivarian, or Greater Colombian. You are Venezuelans, proudly, and you have been for centuries,” Sec Hegseth said. “And now is your time to boldly, as you have so many times in your past, reclaim it.”

Hegseth detailed that he had a chance to pray for Venezuela, its people, and their future during a morning PT (physical training) session in Caracas.

For over three decades, and prior to the arrival of the ruling socialist regime to power, Venezuela engaged in an active and extensive military cooperation with the United States. Some of the terms of the collaboration contemplated the presence of U.S. military personnel in Caracas’ Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s largest military base, and the complex that U.S. forces stormed on January 3 to arrest Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Venezuelan outlets reported on Thursday that, during his stay in Caracas, Sec. Hegseth jogged at El Laguito, a park and lagoon located inside the outer areas of the broader Fuerte Tiuna complex.

The decades-old collaboration and U.S. military presence in Fuerte Tiuna came to an end in the mid-2000s by order of late socialist dictator Hugo Chávez. According to Con El Mazo Dando, a Venezuelan socialist propaganda show hosted by Interior Minister — and long-suspected drug lord — Diosdado Cabello, the Chávez regime accused the United States of sending “mercenaries” to Venezuela to occupy high-ranking positions in Venezuelan police and law enforcement agencies. The socialist regime also accused U.S. military attachés in Caracas of allegedly engaging in “brainwashing,” torture, and forced disappearances ever since Venezuela returned to democracy in 1958, among other spurious accusations.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.