Nicolás Maduro turned 64 on Monday, his first birthday after U.S. forces arrested him in January.

Maduro’s son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, called for Venezuelan socialists to hold events for Maduro’s birthday.

The deposed dictator thanked God “for life and for His protective power.”

Venezuela’s deposed dictator Nicolás Maduro spent his first birthday behind bars on Monday. Meanwhile his son and the nation’s socialists held “celebrations” that drastically paled in comparison with previous years.

Maduro was born on November 23, 1962, and turned 64 years old on Monday. The deposed socialist dictator is known for having made extensive use of Venezuelan state media resources to celebrate his past birthdays, spending government money while malnutrition and poverty rates skyrocketed. Maduro spent his 64th birthday at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, where he remains detained at alongside his wife Cilia Flores.

Both are awaiting the start of their trial on drug trafficking and torture charges that is slated to begin in June 2027.

According to a report published by the Colombian news network NTN24, Maduro woke up at 6:30 a.m. (EST), had breakfast, was allowed 30 minutes in the MDC’s prison yard, received a phone call, and returned to his cell to spend the rest of his birthday “in solitude.”

On Sunday, Maduro’s son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, called on Venezuelans generally and members of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) specifically to gather across several spots on Monday to celebrate Maduro’s birthday.

In a video shared on social media, Maduro Guerra affirmed that the purpose of the celebrations was so that his father would know that “we are still standing, supporting our comrade Delcy Rodríguez and with our project moving forward, with our banners flying high for socialism.”

“Let’s celebrate life because we have the right to be happy, and no one can take that right away from us,” Maduro Guerra said, and affirmed that the “main” birthday event would be held in Caracas’ 23 de Enero neighborhood.

Maduro Guerra accompanied his video with a photo of a hat commemorating Nicolás Maduro’s “victory” in the July 2024 sham presidential elections.

No such mass celebrations were reported to have taken place by Venezuelan independent or state media at press time. Late on Monday night, Maduro Guerra published a series of photos of a pro-Maduro event in Caracas, where the city’s mayor Carmen Meléndez can be seen alongside other participants.

Maduro Guerra published old photos of his father in a separate post.

Venezuelan outlets observed that, unlike previous years, “acting President” Delcy Rodríguez and her brother, National Assembly leader Jorge Rodríguez, did not issue any kind of public congratulations to Maduro on his 64th birthday.

The PSUV, for its part, dedicated a small segment of its accustomed Monday weekly press conference to Maduro’s birthday. Footage of the press conference shared on social media by Venezuelan journalists and outlets shows Maduro Guerra and other high-ranking PSUV members standing, clapping, and chanting “Let’s go Nico!” during the press conference.

Diosdado Cabello – Venezuela’s interior minister, PSUV’s secretary general, and a long-suspected drug lord – appears to have not joined his fellow socialists in the chants, as he is seen seated and in silence in the footage.

“64 years of life and struggle,” Cabello said, before changing the subject to note that Monday also marked Venezuela’s national driver day.

Hours after the press conference, Cabello’s socialist propaganda show, Con El Mazo Dando, published photos of the press conference and of a birthday cake for Maduro. Maduro Guerra is seen standing behind the cake alongside other socialist party members.

Additionally, the PSUV published a video celebrating Maduro’s life on the occasion of his birthday. The socialist party claimed, “Although they may try to keep him away, held captive in a prison in New York, they will never be able to tear out his soul or erase his legacy in the hearts of the Venezuelan people.”

The deposed dictator thanked supporters for the birthday wishes in a social media post where he thanked God “for life and for His protective power,” accompanying his message with a letter featuring additional words of gratitude.

While Maduro has published several posts on social media after his arrest, it remains unclear at press time how the deposed dictator has been able to do so. Maduro Guerra published the same exact message of gratitude on his own social media accounts four minutes after his father with the same text stating, “Today, I turn 64.” The dictator’s son has not publicly commented on whether he is the person running Nicolás Maduro’s social media accounts or not.

“Your songs, your prayers, and your blessings reached me. Today I turn 64, and I thank God for life and for His protective power,” the message published in both Nicolás Maduro and his son’s accounts reads.

“Endless thanks to everyone. Cilia and I embrace you in the vastness of our divine being,” the text continues.

Nicolás Maduro publicly and lavishly celebrated all of his birthdays after he succeeded late socialist dictator Hugo Chávez as the leader of the nation’s authoritarian socialist regime in 2013. Many of his birthday festivities were part of mandatory broadcasts in Venezuela. In November 2013, during his first birthday in office, late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel sang to Maduro during his 51st birthday. Juan Gabriel’s official visit to Venezuela coincided with Maduro’s birthday date.

Maduro and the PSUV continued to make extensive use of traditional and social media channels, and Venezuelan state resources, to celebrate the dictator’s birthdays in the following years — sometimes inviting other international artists to sing for Maduro in some of the celebrations.

Most notably, in November 2020, during the Wuhan Coronavirus lockdowns, Maduro threw a birthday bash for his 58th birthday broadcast by Venezuelan state media. The dictator’s party, which saw its attendees wear masks, was held at the Miraflores presidential palace and featured the performance of a mariachi band, among other luxuries.

As part of his 60th birthday celebrations, Maduro hosted a special episode of his television program Salsa Time!, according to the Venezuelan newspaper Ultimas Notícias, that featured National Assembly leader Jorge Rodríguez as a guest.

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The Venezuelan outlet Runrunes detailed that, in 2025, months before he was arrested, Maduro announced that he would host a concert for his 63rd birthday — but later claimed that he was “joking.”

A day after his birthday, the U.S. designated the Cartel of the Suns that Maduro allegedly led as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.