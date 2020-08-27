Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo quashed the false rumors that police shot the homicide suspect who committed suicide at Nicollet Mall — an incident that sparked mass looting across the area — and added that authorities will “not tolerate” the city-wide destruction.

“This is not an officer-related incident,” Arradondo said during a Wednesday night press conference.

“We’re compounding more tragedy by the destruction and folks wanting to do harm to our communities in our downtown sector this evening,” he continued, adding, “This is my city. We will not tolerate that.”

A homicide suspect committed suicide at Nicollet Mall Wednesday, sparking rumors of another fatal officer-involved shooting. While Minneapolis Police initially released a graphic video showing the incident, proving the rumors false, looters still took the streets, breaking into stores, and shouting, “Burn this shit down!”:

Looting and violence has erupted in Minneapolis after a man shot himself as police approached him. How is this the fault of the police? pic.twitter.com/hkvYlMIIqv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2020

More looting in downtown Minneapolis. They’ve now breached the Saks 5th Avenue store on 6th and Nicollet and people are making out with lots of goods. pic.twitter.com/tgUIyoIMvf — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

Looting is now taking place at the Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis after a man committed suicide while being pursued by police. Any excuse to riot. pic.twitter.com/gWrLpc8eoJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) also spoke at the press conference, declaring a state of emergency, implementing an immediate curfew, formally requesting assistance from the National Guard, and calling for peace.

“What we’re calling for right now is peace. What we’re calling for right now is for people to return to their homes,” the mayor said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) backed the request, activating the National Guard.