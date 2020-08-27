Minneapolis Police Chief Quashes Rumors that Sparked Mass Looting: ‘This Is Not an Officer-Related Incident’

minneapolis looting
Twitter/@courtneygodfrey
Hannah Bleau

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo quashed the false rumors that police shot the homicide suspect who committed suicide at Nicollet Mall — an incident that sparked mass looting across the area — and added that authorities will “not tolerate” the city-wide destruction.

“This is not an officer-related incident,” Arradondo said during a Wednesday night press conference.

“We’re compounding more tragedy by the destruction and folks wanting to do harm to our communities in our downtown sector this evening,” he continued, adding, “This is my city. We will not tolerate that.”

A homicide suspect committed suicide at Nicollet Mall Wednesday, sparking rumors of another fatal officer-involved shooting. While Minneapolis Police initially released a graphic video showing the incident, proving the rumors false, looters still took the streets, breaking into stores, and shouting, “Burn this shit down!”:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) also spoke at the press conference, declaring a state of emergency, implementing an immediate curfew, formally requesting assistance from the National Guard, and calling for peace.

“What we’re calling for right now is peace. What we’re calling for right now is for people to return to their homes,” the mayor said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) backed the request, activating the National Guard.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.