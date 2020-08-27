WATCH: Black Lives Matter Protesters Surround Rand Paul for Several Minutes After RNC

Black Lives Matter demonstrators surrounded Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and several women for several minutes on the streets of Washington, D.C. early Friday morning as he attempted to leave the Republican National Convention event at the White House.

Paul was among the guests at President Donald Trump’s speech on the South Lawn of the White House accepting his party’s nomination. Protesters attempted to drown out the speech, and later harassed people leaving the event.

Paul and his companions were prevented from moving for several minutes, and were surrounded by police — as well as by protesters screaming at them, demanding that they say the name of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in Louisville earlier this year.

The Senator and the others stood silently for several minutes, wearing masks.

Some held signs that read “Good Trouble,” “Stop Killing Us,” and “Black Lives Matter.” One of the sign-holders raised a middle finger.

“It’s Rand Paul, and he won’t say Breonna Taylor’s name!” one shouted.

“You can’t acknowledge Breonna Taylor ever existed! That’s disgusting!” another yelled.

D.C. Metropolitan Police eventually formed a phalanx around Paul and moved through the crowd slowly, some carrying bicycles. Paul and the women traveling with him linked arms to avoid being separated from one another by the unruly demonstrators, who continued to shout at the Senator.

Paul later tweeted:

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his campaign attempted to blame Trump for nationwide unrest on Thursday.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.