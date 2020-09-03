The Metropolitan Police Department released bodycam footage of the fatal officer-involved shooting of 18-year-old Deon Kay, who brandished a firearm during the pursuit, the video shows.

Black Lives Matter protesters gathered in the nation’s capital Wednesday night in protest of the fatal officer-involved shooting of Deon Kay. The incident, which occurred Wednesday afternoon, escalated after Kay, who was fleeing officers on foot, brandished a firearm, prompting an officer to discharge his weapon.

Bodycam footage of the incident shows the officer, identified as Alexander Alvarez, running after the suspect.

“Don’t move. Don’t move. Don’t move. Don’t move,” an officer shouts. It is unclear from the video if it is Alvarez who shouts the warning several times. He fired a single shot at the suspect after Kay pulled out a gun with his right hand. The department slowed down the fast-paced video, showing Kay wielding the weapon:

The remainder of the footage shows the officer searching for the gun brandished by the suspect.

“I got it right here,” he tells another officer.

“Do we think he [the other suspect] has a gun?” the officer asked Alvarez.

“I don’t know. This is the one that he was holding,” he replied.

“You good?” the other officer asked.

“I’m good,” Alcarez said as the tense situation continued to unfold.

Officers provided first aid to Kay until medics arrived on the scene and transported him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the department said.

The incident is “pending review by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia (USAO) and the Metropolitan Police Departement’s Use of Force Review Board,” the department added.