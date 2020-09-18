[…] An internal Minneapolis Police Department report obtained by KSTP said, “The crowd from the George Floyd Memorial began moving toward us and people were hollering that they were going to kick our asses and that we would have to kill them.”

According to Minneapolis police, an EMS team spent 14 minutes trying to reach the victim.

“I had a broken cheekbone, teeth missing, stitches in my head, and I was knocked out,” said Dan. “It took police and the ambulance a very long time to get here because they had a hard time getting inside the barricades.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) refused to comment on the matter, while Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender did not respond to a local press inquiry for comment.

George Floyd Square was erected in the wake of Floyd’s May 25th death while he was in police custody outside a shop in Minneapolis.

Footage of the incident showed a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck as he was pinned on the ground.

Floyd’s death set off a wave of protests and riots by the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the wake of Floyd’s death, leftwing radicals created the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) — a self-declared police-free autonomous zone — in Seattle, Washington. It was dismantled by law enforcement in July after multiple violent incidents and two shootings.