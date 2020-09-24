WATCH LIVE: Unlawful Assembly Declared as Louisville Protesters Break Windows

Amy Furr

Protesters descended on Louisville, Kentucky, for the second night Thursday after it was announced Wednesday that no police officers would be charged directly for Breonna Taylor’s death.

Just before 8:00 p.m., Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted video footage of protesters marching through the city’s downtown area:

Courier-Journal reporter Sarah Ladd shared photos of protesters giving police the middle finger and motorcyclists raising their fists in solidarity with the marchers:

At 7:28 p.m., Gutenschwager tweeted video footage of rioters bashing in a structure’s glass windows:

Washington Post staff writer Robert Klemko shared photos of what appeared to be the structure and said it was a valet booth:

Just before 8:00 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) tweeted that an unlawful assembly had been declared after rioters broke windows on 4th Street:

At 8:00 p.m., Ladd shared a photo of a broken window at a library and what appeared to be a flare on the floor inside:

A county-wide curfew was announced Wednesday for the next 72 hours between 9:00 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., according to the LMPD’s twitter page.

