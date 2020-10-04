Rioters in Seattle were arrested Saturday night after breaking glass and allegedly throwing an explosive at police officers.

Q13 reports that the would-be rioters “gathered around Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill around 9 p.m.,” then things escalated and they began destroying property.

Fox News reports that the rioters broke the window of a Starbucks coffee shop, spray-painted buildings, and allegedly threw explosives twice. They allegedly threw one explosive in the Starbucks then the other at police officers.

One of their spay painted messages said, “Save a Life, Hang a Cop.”

The group has made their way onto Harvard and are traveling Southbound. Additional graffiti being reported. pic.twitter.com/Af7qSILHNL — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 4, 2020

KIRO 7 reports that police responded to the violence by declaring the riotous gathering an “unlawful assembly.” Officers then arrested 16 people for offenses including “property destruction, assault, failure to disperse and rendering criminal assistance.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.