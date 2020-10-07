WATCH: Rioters Smash Windows of Homes, Businesses in Wisconsin Neighborhood

A large crowd of protesters in Wisconsin began smashing the windows of homes and businesses as they moved through a residential neighborhood. The protestors marched in violation of a curfew put in place in the city of Wauwatosa that began at 7 p.m.

The images were captured and shared by independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager as “peaceful protesters” turned violent.

When the rioters began attacking homes, some in the crowd shouted and attempted to stop those throwing rocks by shouting: “That’s somebody’s home!”

In another incident, demonstrators began riding motorcycles on the sidewalk and shining lights into nearby homes.

Motorcycles riding on the sidewalks as lights continue to be shone in houses in Wauwatosa #Wauwatosa #WauwatosaProtests #AlvinCole #JosephMensah pic.twitter.com/XNIV9ubvRL — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 8, 2020

The marchers, which are believed to number in the thousands, began their journey earlier on Wednesday in Milwaukee after a grand jury declined to indict police officer Joseph Mensah. Prosecutors did not charge the officer with murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside of a suburban Milwaukee shopping mall.

Protesters set out to shut down Interstate 94 within an hour of learning that Mensah would be uncharged.

Milwaukee is on the move after an announcement of no charges against officer Joseph Mensah #Milwaukee #AlvinCole #JosephMensah #Wauwatosa pic.twitter.com/yD93cRnKPc — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 7, 2020

However, after blocking the interstate, police arrived and began arresting the demonstrators.

Police begin arresting protesters on the interstate. pic.twitter.com/aAoZ0iMGmp — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) October 7, 2020

The interstate wouldn’t be the only scene of confrontation between the police and demonstrators. Later in the night police used tear gas to deter marchers as they approached the police line at an intersection.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers activated the National Guard after the demonstrations continued past the 7 P.M. curfew established by officials in Wauwatosa.