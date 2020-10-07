WATCH: Wisconsin Rioter Brandishes Gun After Police Fire Tear Gas

A black-clad rioter in Wisconsin brandished a firearm as a large group of demonstrators retreated from police who fired tear gas at them.

The image was shared by an independent journalist on the scene who had been tracking the “peaceful protesters” throughout the day.

It is unknown why the rioter chose to produce the weapon. Though, some residents came out of their homes to confront the protests and riots that were disrupting their evening.

Protests began earlier in the day on Wednesday after it was announced that Milwaukee Police Officer Joseph Mensah would not be charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside of a suburban Milwaukee mall.

Marchers began making their way from Milwaukee to the suburb of Wauwatosa within one hour of the announcement.

Milwaukee is on the move after an announcement of no charges against officer Joseph Mensah #Milwaukee #AlvinCole #JosephMensah #Wauwatosa pic.twitter.com/yD93cRnKPc — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 7, 2020

Demonstrators pushed their way past the police and began trying to take over the I-94 freeway, but were confronted by police on the scene.

Police begin arresting protesters on the interstate. pic.twitter.com/aAoZ0iMGmp — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) October 7, 2020

The protests turned violent later in the evening after some began smashing the windows of homes and businesses in residential neighborhoods.

Instead of embedding officers or marching alongside the protesters, the police chose to track the mob using drones and concentrate their forces at intersections. While effective in keeping the demonstrators confined to certain areas, it did little to prevent damage to private property.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called out the National Guard after the protests went past the 7 p.m. curfew that had been established by City of Wauwatosa officials.