WATCH: National Guard Deploys in Wisconsin to Enforce Curfew

Multiple video reports from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, show a heavy National Guard presence on Thursday night. The state’s governor announced the deployment on Wednesday. Guardsmen are seen making some arrests of people violating the city’s curfew order.

TMJ NBC4’s Shaun Gallagher tweeted a video showing protesters being surrounded by law enforcement and pushed north. The protesters can be seen carrying shields as they appear to block traffic.

Group near 67th & North. Moving now because they are surrounded on the north, south and west by law enforcement. Heading east on North. pic.twitter.com/OEg2tlix9E — Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) October 9, 2020

A short time later, large numbers of National Guard vehicles are seen deploying to neighborhoods, TMJ4 News reported.

At about 8:45 p.m. local time, guardsmen began making arrests.

The arrests included a local community activist leader, Tiffany Henry, the news outlet reported.

Community Activist, Tiffany Henry, was just arrested while on a Facebook Live. She was commenting on the cost of the massive law enforcement presence while Wauwatosa Police do not have body cameras. She was detained and in the back of an unmarked squad car. pic.twitter.com/mwivi2F4r6 — Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) October 9, 2020

Other tweets show large numbers of National Guard vehicles on the street.

WISN 12 reporter Caroline Reinwald tweeted a video showing a law enforcement operation at a church where police are placing multiple people under arrest.

Violence erupted as “peaceful protesters” identified what they believed to be an undercover police vehicle. They are seen to start vandalizing the occupied vehicle before it drives away.

The law enforcement crackdown follows Wednesday night’s violence and looting in Wauwatosa.

